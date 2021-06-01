Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos finalise Zidane's successor, Ramos wants to stay despite interest from Premier League giants, and more - 1st June 2021

With just a month left before the summer transfer window opens, Real Madrid are stepping up their preparations for the upcoming season. Los Blancos are expected to strengthen their squad this summer, after ending the season without silverware for the first time in over a decade.

Real Madrid are expected to bounce back immediately, which is why this transfer window holds great significance for them. With the arrival of David Alaba, who has joined as a free agent after his contract with Bayern Munich expired, Los Blancos have already strengthened their backline. There are likely to be a few more arrivals in the next few months at the Santiago Bernabeu.

#HalaMadrid



I leave a special club for another special club. I am really happy and honored to join Real Madrid. After so many years in Munich I will face a new challenge and I will give my best to continue the club's special history. @realmadrid pic.twitter.com/1qyo1wMcy1 — David Alaba (@David_Alaba) May 28, 2021

On that note, let’s take a look at the top Real Madrid transfer stories as on 1st June 2021.

Real Madrid finalise Zinedine Zidane’s successor

Carlo Ancelotti

Real Madrid have reportedly chosen former manager Carlo Ancelotti as their next manager, according to Marca.

The report also said that Los Blancos could announce the Italian's appointment in the next few hours. The Italian manager is currently in charge of Everton but could be open to a move back to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Carlo Ancelotti to Real Madrid, here we go! The agreement on the termination of his contract with #EFC is set to be completed, the two clubs are in direct contact then Carlo will re-join Real Madrid. ⚪️🚨 #Real



Expected to be official soon, as per @jfelixdiaz @ellarguero. 🏁⌛️ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 1, 2021

Real Madrid’s decision to turn to Ancelotti could be based on quite a few factors. Paris Saint-Germain are not ready to let Mauricio Pochettino leave, while many believe Raul is not ready to step up from Real Madrid's Castilla.

The Los Blancos hierarchy is also worried that Antonio Conte's arrival could only complicate matters at the club, which makes Ancelotti the ideal candidate for the job.

Sergio Ramos wants to stay at Real Madrid despite interest from Manchester City

Sergio Ramos

According to reports, Sergio Ramos wants to stay put at Real Madrid, despite interest from Manchester City.

The Spaniard’s future continues to hang in the balance, as his current contract is due to expire at the end of the month. Talks of an extension have failed to reach a conclusive end, as the player is holding out for a two-year deal, which Los Blancos are refusing to offer.

Despite Man City's interest, @SergioRamos would like to stay at Madrid. Meeting with Perez soon. [@ESPNFC] 🇪🇸 — Infinite Madrid (@InfiniteMadrid) May 31, 2021

Manchester City recently entered the race to sign Ramos as a free agent, with Pep Guardiola eager to add experience to his backline after faltering in the UEFA Champions League. However, Ramos is ready to ignore interest from the Premier League giants and stay on at Real Madrid instead.

Real Madrid in pole position to sign Gonzalo Sosa

Real Madrid are the favourites to sign Argentine wonderkid Gonzalo Sosa, according to The Hard Tackle via Defensa Central.

The 16-year-old rose through the ranks at Racing Club and currently plays for their under-20 team. The attacking midfielder is immensely talented and has been labelled as the ‘new Riquelme’, which justifies interest from Los Blancos.

The teenager is also being tracked by several clubs across Europe, including Barcelona and Manchester United, but Real Madrid are leading the race for his services. Sosa's agent, Martin Sendoa, has said that the La Liga giants have sent representatives to Argentina to initiate talks.