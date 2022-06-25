Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos identify Karim Benzema successor; club ready to offload Marco Asensio, and more - June 25, 2022

Real Madrid will look to continue their dominance in European football next season with some smart buys this summer. Manager Carlo Ancelotti has already added Aurelien Tchouameni and Antonio Rudiger to his roster. The Italian could be tempted to make a few more changes to his squad before the new season commences.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos have identified a Brazilian striker as the ideal successor for Karim Benzema. Elsewhere, the Spanish giants are ready to offload Marco Asensio this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on June 25, 2022:

Real Madrid identify Karim Benzema successor

Real Madrid have identified Matheus Nascimento as the ideal successor to Karim Benzema, according to AS. The 18-year-old has caught the eye while playing for Botafogo, and his steady growth has earned him admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Los Blancos are already laying down succession plans for Benzema. The 34-year-old was in glorious form last season, scoring 44 times in 46 games across competitions.

However, he's now in the twilight of his career, so it's pivotal the La Liga giants prepare for the future. Matheus has been identified as the perfect candidate to eventually fill Benzema's shoes, with his playing style similar to the Frenchman's.

If a move transpires, Matheus is likely to be inducted into Real Madrid Castilla to help his adaptation into Spanish football. There he could continue his development till Benzema is ready to pass on the baton.

Nascimento, who's contracted with Botafogo till 2023, has a €50 million release clause in his contract. He's currently valued by Transfermarkt at €7 million.

Los Blancos ready to offload Marco Asensio

Real Madrid are ready to offload Marco Asensio this summer, according to journalist Mario Cortegana via The Hard Tackle. The 26-year-old's contract expires next summer, but he's yet to commit himself to the club. Los Blancos are now planning to cash in on him.

Asensio is also looking for a fresh start after slipping down the pecking order at the Santiago Bernabeu. The Spaniard ended last season with 12 goals from 42 games across competitions but is not guaranteed a place in the first team next campaign. He wants to leave in search of regular football, and Los Blancos are willing to grant his wish.

Gonzalo Higuain opens up on his time at Santiago Bernabeu

Former Real Madrid striker Gonzalo Higuain has opened up on his time at the Santiago Bernabeu. The Argentinean, who currently plays for Inter Miami, spent seven seasons with Los Blancos, scoring 121 goals from 264 games across competitions.

Speaking to TyC Sports, Higuain spoke highly of his former club.

“Real Madrid is the best team in history. They have 14 Champions League titles; it is the pinnacle for any player. Arriving at the age of 19, and playing until I was 26, was touching the sky with both my hands. There is nothing bigger than Madrid," said Higuain.

The Argentinean recalled competing with Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema during his time at the club.

“The first year that Cristiano arrived, I scored 27 goals, and he scored 26. I went on vacation and saw that they (Madrid) signed Benzema and Kaka. I called the club and told them that if I were to come back, what do I have to do? But that is Madrid, they constantly bring the best players, and you have to always be competing," said Higuain.

He added:

“It’s what makes Madrid the best club in history; you have to be competing against the best in the world.”

Higuain also labeled Benzema the best striker in the world.

“I’ve known Benzema since I was 19 years old; we competed for the position but we always get along well; we have a good relationship. It doesn’t surprise me that he is the best striker in the world. Golden Ball? He deserves it,” said Higuain.

The Argentinean added that he won over Los Blancos president Florentino Perez with his performances.

“Calderon brought me, and Florentino gradually took out all the players that Calderon brought. He also wanted to take me out, but I scored 25-30 goals. Then Florentino renewed me, and I became a Florentino player. From then on, I stayed. I made it difficult for the club," said Higuain.

