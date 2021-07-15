Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos identify Liverpool ace as Kylian Mbappe alternative, club have 2022 pre-agreement with Bundesliga star, and more - 15th July 2021

Real Madrid’s preparations for the new season are going at a steady pace, with players already taking part in pre-season training.

Los Blancos are missing some of their stars who are taking a break after their involvement in the Copa America and Euro 2020. The La Liga giants have announced a friendly against AC Milan scheduled for August 8.

By then, Carlo Ancelotti will be hoping to have his squad ready for the new season. The Italian is attempting to bolster his frontline before the start of the upcoming campaign.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from July 15, 2021.

Real Madrid identify Liverpool ace as Kylian Mbappe alternative

Mohamed Salah

Real Madrid has identified Mohamed Salah as the ideal alternative to Kylian Mbappe, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes.

Los Blancos have made the Frenchman their number one target this summer, but pricing him away from Paris Saint-Germain is proving to be extremely difficult. As such, the La Liga giants are eyeing the Egyptian as a fail-safe option.

Salah has been phenomenal for the Reds since arriving at Anfield in 2017. The former AS Roma star has managed 125 goals and 47 assists from 203 games for Liverpool so far and is among the most dangerous attackers in European football at the moment.

His form with the Reds has endeared Salah to Real Madrid, who are long-term admirers of the player.

Los Blancos are planning for reinforcements in attack after an underwhelming campaign and are hopeful that the Egyptian can share the goalscoring responsibilities with Karim Benzema.

Real Madrid have 2022 pre-agreement with Bundesliga star

Erling Haaland

Real Madrid has a pre-agreement with Erling Haaland for a move next summer, according to The Hard Tackle via Rudy Galetti. The Norwegian has scored 57 goals from 59 games since moving to Borussia Dortmund.

Los Blancos are also interested in the player but do not have the funds to complete the move this year.

However, the Norwegian’s €75 million release clause will reportedly be active next summer, and Real Madrid has struck a pre-agreement with Haaland to ensure the move materializes in a year.

As a result, Haaland will stay at Dortmund for an additional year, despite Chelsea’s eagerness to break the bank for him and move to the Santiago Bernabeu in 2022.

Gareth Bale could sign for Cardiff City

Gareth Bale

Gareth Bale could sign for Cardiff City next summer, according to Marca. The Welshman enjoyed a successful loan spell with Tottenham Hotspur in the 2020-21 season and is expected to feature for Real Madrid under Carlo Ancelotti in the upcoming campaign.

However, his future continues to hang in the balance, with his current deal set to expire in 12 months.

There were initial reports that the Welshman would retire from football, while it was also rumored that Bale would extend his association with Los Blancos.

Neither appears to be true, however, with his hometown club emerging as the favorite to secure his signature as a free agent in a year.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar