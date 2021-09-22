Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos interested in Borussia Dortmund starlet, Spanish fullback wanted by Real Sociedad, and more - 22nd September 2021

Real Madrid welcome Mallorca to the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday as they aim to get back to the top of the table.

Atletico Madrid sit in first place after their win over Getafe and the onus is now on Los Blancos to continue their stellar start to the season.

Real Madrid are interested in an 18-year-old Borussia Dortmund star. A Los Blancos fullback, who previously played for Real Sociedad, is wanted at the Reale Arena again.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from September 22, 2021.

Real Madrid interested in Giovanni Reyna

Real Madrid are interested in Borussia Dortmund prodigy Giovanni Reyna, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes.

The 18-year-old has already played 69 times for the Bundesliga side, scoring 10 goals and setting up 11 others. His exploits have endeared him to clubs around Europe, including Los Blancos.

Real Madrid are already preparing for a blockbuster summer of 2022. Los Blancos are expected to complete a move for Kylian Mbappe and also bring Erling Haaland to the Santiago Bernabeu.

The La Liga giants are planning to discuss a potential move for Reyna when they initiate talks with Dortmund for the Norwegian.

Haaland is being touted as a successor to Karim Benzema, but Real Madrid want to reinforce their wide attacking position as well. The American youngster has been identified as a target for that role.

Marco Asensio and Gareth Bale do not have long-term futures at the Santiago Bernabeu. As such, Los Blancos are considering a move for Reyna next summer, despite being all set to welcome Mbappe.

Alvaro Odriozola wanted by Real Sociedad

Real Sociedad are plotting a move for former player Alvaro Odriozola

Real Sociedad are planning to bring Alvaro Odriozola back from Real Madrid, according to The Hard Tackle via Defensa Central.

The 25-year-old is currently on loan at Fiorentina and is wanted by his former club. Odriozola joined Los Blancos from Sociedad in 2017, as a long-term successor to Dani Carvajal.

However, the Spaniard has failed to live up to the billing and finds himself down the pecking order at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The emergence of Lucas Vazquez has not helped his cause and despite a decent start to life in Serie A, Odriozola does not have a future at Real Madrid. Los Blancos could let him go for a suitable offer.

Carlo Ancelotti opens up on rumors of player unhappiness

Marco Asensio is unhappy with the lack of minutes at Real Madrid

Carlo Ancelotti believes it is only normal that players who do not play will not be happy. The Real Madrid manager was reflecting on rumors that three of his stars were not pleased with the lack of minutes.

SB @Realmadridplace Carlo Ancelotti: “Asensio? All the players know that it is difficult to choose a starting team. It’s normal that Asensio is not happy not to play, but he will have minutes for himself and all those who did not play.” Carlo Ancelotti: “Asensio? All the players know that it is difficult to choose a starting team. It’s normal that Asensio is not happy not to play, but he will have minutes for himself and all those who did not play.” https://t.co/Vdd6c17pDX

The Italian has a positive outlook on the situation and assured that each player will eventually get their chances.

"It's normal that those who aren't playing aren't happy. If Marco Asensio or Isco or Luka Jovic aren't happy with not playing then that's normal, that's good. But, Asensio, Isco and Jovic are training well. Asensio, Isco and Jovic will have minutes," said Ancelotti.

