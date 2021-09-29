Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos interested in Leicester City star; club contemplating move for Ivorian full-back, and more - 29th September 2021

Real Madrid endured their first loss of the new season on Tuesday in the Champions League against Sheriff.

Los Blancos went behind in the 25th minute before Karim Benzema scored the equaliser after the break. However, the Moldovan club brought the world to a standstill by grabbing the winner in the dying embers of the game.

Meanwhile, off the field, Real Madrid are interested in a Leicester City midfielder, who has been in fine form in recent seasons. Los Blancos are also contemplating a move for an Ivorian full-back who is currently a free agent.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on 29th September 2021.

Real Madrid interested in Youri Tielemans

Carlo Ancelotti wants Youri Tielemans at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are interested in Youri Tielemans, according to The Hard Tackle via El Nacional.

The Leicester City star has been in fine form since joining the Foxes in 2019. Tielemans has 18 goals and 21 assists from 117 appearances for the Premier League side. He is an indispensable part of Brendan Rodgers' plans at the King Power Stadium. His performances have drawn the attention of Los Blancos, with Carlo Ancelotti an admirer of the Belgian.

The Italian had the chance to observe Tielemans on a few occasions during his time in charge at Goodison Park. Ancelotti was impressed with what he saw, and wants Real Madrid to bring the player to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Los Blancos have already strengthened their midfield this summer with the addition of Eduardo Camavinga. However, more incomings are desired, with Luka Modric at the fag end of his career. Toni Kroos is also 31, and is experiencing injury issues.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave Youri Tielemans has played 52 progressive passes in the Premier League this season, the most of any player in the league. Across Europe’s top five leagues, only Joshua Kimmich has played more [55].



Elite distributor. 🇧🇪 Youri Tielemans has played 52 progressive passes in the Premier League this season, the most of any player in the league. Across Europe’s top five leagues, only Joshua Kimmich has played more [55].



Elite distributor. 🇧🇪 https://t.co/pS2sApioEy

Real Madrid are already considering quite a few targets at the moment, with Tielemans being one of them. However, Leicester City want at least €60 million for his services.

Los Blancos contemplating move for Serge Aurier

Serge Aurier is currently without a club.

Real Madrid are contemplating a move for Serge Aurier, according to The Hard Tackle via El Chiringuito TV.

The Ivorian full-back is without a club at the moment after terminating his contract on mutual consent with Tottenham Hotspur this summer. Aurier has been without a club since then, although Everton were briefly interested in his services. It appears Los Blancos have turned their attention to Aurier right now.

Real Madrid are enduring a right-back crisis at the moment. Dani Carvajal is out with an injury, while Lucas Vazquez is not favoured by Carlo Ancelotti. Los Blancos, as such, are considering a move for Aurier as a short-term fix.

Real Madrid in the race for Victor Osimhen

Real Madrid are interested in Victor Osimhen

Real Madrid are among a host of clubs vying for the services of Victor Osimhen, according to The Hard Tackle via The Sun Nigeria. The 22-year-old has earned rave reviews for his performances with Napoli, and is also wanted by Manchester United and Chelsea.

Los Blancos have earmarked Erling Haaland as a successor to Karim Benzema. However, with an intense battle expected next summer for Haaland's signature, Madrid are keeping their options open. They have identified the Nigerian as an alternative.

