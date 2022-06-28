Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos not interested in Liverpool superstar; AC Milan remain keen on Marco Asensio, and more - June 28, 2022

Real Madrid have been quite active in the transfer window this summer. Manager Carlo Ancelotti has already secured the signatures of Antonio Rudiger and Aurelien Tchouameni.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are not interested in a Liverpool superstar. Elsewhere, AC Milan remain keen to take Marco Asensio to Serie A. On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on June 28, 2022:

Real Madrid not interested in Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah (right) will not move to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

Real Madrid are not interested in Mohamed Salah, according to Defensa Central via The Hard Tackle.

The Egyptian is set to enter the final year of his Liverpool contract next month. The Reds have so far failed in their effort to tie him down to a new deal. The Premier League giants could look to cash in on the player this summer.

VBET UK @VBET_uk



Thierry Henry (02/03, 04/05)

Mohamed Salah (17/18, 21/22)



Top dogs. 🥇 Every player who has had multiple Premier League seasons with 20+ Goals and 10+ Assists:Thierry Henry (02/03, 04/05)Mohamed Salah (17/18, 21/22)Top dogs. 🥇 Every player who has had multiple Premier League seasons with 20+ Goals and 10+ Assists:✅ Thierry Henry (02/03, 04/05)✅ Mohamed Salah (17/18, 21/22)Top dogs. 🥇 https://t.co/iBdlG5bkpx

Recent reports linked Los Blancos to the 30-year-old. The La Liga giants could be tempted to invest in their frontline, having failed in their attempts to sign Kylian Mbappe. With 156 goals and 63 assists from 254 games for the Reds, Salah is among the finest attackers around.

However, Real Madrid have no interest in taking Salah to the Santiago Bernabeu. Unless the Reds manage to find him a suitor soon, the Egyptian looks set to stay at Anfield beyond the summer.

AC Milan remain keen on Marco Asensio, reveals Fabrizio Romano

Marco Asensio (right) has admirers at the San Siro.

AC Milan remain interested in Marco Asensio, according to Fabrizio Romano. The Spaniard could be allowed to leave the Santiago Bernabeu this summer. The 26-year-old will enter the final year of his contract next month but is yet to commit himself to the club.

Real Madrid News @onlyrmcfnews COPE: Real Madrid have NO intention of offering Marco Asensio a new contract. The player has offers from both AC Milan and Liverpool. COPE: Real Madrid have NO intention of offering Marco Asensio a new contract. The player has offers from both AC Milan and Liverpool. 🚨 COPE: Real Madrid have NO intention of offering Marco Asensio a new contract. The player has offers from both AC Milan and Liverpool. 🇪🇸 https://t.co/Ttw3FFxfLG

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that Asensio could also leave next summer as a free agent.

"Marco Asensio’s situation is still open. AC Milan have his name on the list for months alongside Chelsea’s Hakim Ziyech and Club Brugge’s Charles De Ketelaere, but Real Madrid’s demand for Asensio is still considered excessive," wrote Romano.

He added:

"His agent Jorge Mendes will try to find a solution this summer; otherwise, he can leave as a free agent next summer; that’s why they are not in a rush. Real Madrid are open to negotiations for Asensio, as well as for Luka Jovic, who is on the Fiorentina squad, but only on their terms.”

Iker Casillas praises Los Blancos' new summer recruits

Iker Casillas is happy with the transfer business so far at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Iker Casillas has praised Madrid for their recruitment of Antonio Rudiger and Aurelien Tchouameni. Los Blancos secured the two players early this summer, signing Rudiger on a Bosman move and snapping up Tchouameni from Monaco.

Speaking at the Legends event, Casillas said that Rudiger would help solidify the backline.

"I think they are very good reinforcements. (Antonio) Rudiger seems very important to me in terms of maintaining a solid backline so that the team can consolidate," said Casillas.

He added:

"Everything is still too recent, with the two titles won, to think about next season. The squad was well formed last season. It's not a question of demanding much more. You have to value what has been done this past season."

