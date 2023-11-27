Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos not interested in Mauro Icardi; club eyeing Jobe Bellingham, and more - November 27, 2023

Real Madrid secured a thumping 3-0 win over Cadiz on Sunday (November 26) at the Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla. A brace from Rodrygo Goes followed by a Jude Bellingham strike marked a fruitful outing for Carlo Ancelotti.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos have turned down the chance to sign Mauro Icardi. Elsewhere, the La Liga giants are keeping a close eye on Jude Bellingham's brother, Jobe Bellingham.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on November 27, 2023:

Real Madrid not interested in Mauro Icardi

Mauro Icardi is unlikely to move to the Santiago Bernabeu in January.

Real Madrid have opted not to take up the offer to sign Mauro Icardi in the winter, according to journalist Guillermo Rai of The Athletic.

The Argentinean striker has been on a roll this season with Galatasaray, registering 16 goals and five assists in 21 games across competitions. His agent recently sent the rumour mill on overdrive by revealing that he's in talks with Los Blancos regarding a move.

The La Liga giants lost Karim Benzema to Saudi Arabia this summer but opted not to sign a replacement. Joselu was roped in on a season-long loan, but the recent injury to Vinicius Junior has highlighted the club's lightness in attack.

Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland have been mentioned as targets by AS, but neither would be available in the middle of the season.

Real Madrid could do with a new face in attack as they fight for the league as well as the UEGA Champions League this season.

Icardi is a proven striker with close to 250 career goals in various leagues. As such, he could have been an interesting addition to Ancelotti's squad. However, it now appears that the La Liga giants have turned down the proposal.

Ancelotti has instead called up teenage striker Gonzalo Garcia from Real Madrid Castilla to train with the senior side. The 19-year-old made his first-team bow against Cadiz on Saturday, coming off the bench in the second half.

Los Blancos eyeing Jobe Bellingham

Real Madrid are keeping a close watch on Jobe Bellingham, according to talkSPORT.

Jude Bellingham's younger brother joined Sunderland from Birmingham City this summer and has turned heads at clubs across Europe. The 18-year-old has registered three goals and an assist in 18 appearances across competitions this season.

Los Blancos have struck gold with Jude, who arrived from Borussia Dortmund this summer. The Englishman created history this weekend by scoring his 14th goal in his first 15 games for the club.

His brother, meanwhile, has shown that he could hit similar heights. The La Liga giants are expected to monitor his progress with interest, and Tottenham Hotspur are also among the suitors.

Manchester City leading race to sign Claudio Echeverri

Manchester City are leading the race to sign Claudio Echeverri, according to Defensa Central.

The Argentinean midfielder has caught the eye during the Under-17 World Cup, helping his nation reach the semifinals. He broke into River Plate's first team earlier this year and is tipped to have a great future ahead.

Real Madrid are always on the lookout for the next big talent in world football, especially in the South American circuit.

The La Liga giants have tasted success with the likes of Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo Goes and have also signed a gem in Endrick. They now have their eyes on Echeverri but are lagging behind City in the race for the player's services.