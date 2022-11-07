Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos interested in Spanish midfielder; Fabrizio Romano says race for Borussia Dortmund midfielder wide open, and more - November 6, 2022

Real Madrid are preparing to face Rayo Vallecano on Monday (November 7) in La Liga. Carlo Ancelotti’s men remain unbeaten in the league and will return to the top of the table with a win.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are interested in a Spanish midfielder. Elsewhere, acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has said that the race to sign a Borussia Dortmund midfielder is wide open.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on November 6, 2022:

Real Madrid interested in Alberto Moleiro

Real Madrid are interested in Alberto Moleiro, according to AS. The Spanish midfielder has earned rave reviews with his performances for Las Palmas and has turned heads at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Los Blancos attempted to sign the 19-year-old last summer, along with Barcelona. The Blaugrana were very close to completing the operation after submitting a bid before the deal fell through in the final stages.

Infinite Madrid @InfiniteMadrid Real Madrid are interested in Las Palmas' young midfielder Alberto Moleiro (19). Barcelona are also pushing for the Spaniard. @diarioas Real Madrid are interested in Las Palmas' young midfielder Alberto Moleiro (19). Barcelona are also pushing for the Spaniard. @diarioas 🚨🇪🇸 https://t.co/tuNiGbKEDQ

Moleiro is under contract with Las Palmas until 2026 and has a release clause of €30 million.

However, the amount will double if the club secure promotion to La Liga this season. Barcelona are already plotting to sign Moreiro in January. Real Madrid’s plans of adding the player to their B team did not sit well with the Spaniard last summer. However, Los Blancos remain in the race for his signature at the moment.

Race for Jude Bellingham wide open, says Fabrizio Romano

Jude Bellingham has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Fabrizio Romano has said that contrary to reports, the race to sign Jude Bellingham is far from over.

Recent reports have hinted that Real Madrid have fallen behind Liverpool in their quest to sign the 19-year-old. Los Blancos are long-term admirers of the Englishman and want him at the Santiago Bernabeu.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Jude Bellingham is running the Bundesliga at just 19 years old Jude Bellingham is running the Bundesliga at just 19 years old ✨ https://t.co/IUMNt5vqs5

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that Bellingham’s future will not be decided at the moment.

“I know Liverpool fans will be desperate for updates on Jude Bellingham, and I’ve had plenty of questions about the reports that the Reds are now the favourites to sign the England international. As I mentioned many times, I think, every week, we’ll have a different story on Jude Bellingham. One week Chelsea favourite, one week Real, one week Liverpool, one week City …” wrote Romano.

He added:

“I’m sure that Liverpool want him, it’s not new – they will go for a top midfielder, and he’s top of the list, but the race is open between many top clubs, and it won’t be decided now.”

Bellingham has appeared 20 times for Borussia Dortmund across competitions this season and has scored nine goals.

Carlo Ancelotti rules Karim Benzema out of Vallecano game

Karim Benzema will be unavailable on Monday.

Carlo Ancelotti has said Karim Benzema has not recovered in time to feature on Monday. The Frenchman is sidelined with a fitness issue and might not feature for Real Madrid before the FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this month.

Speaking to the press, Ancelotti pointed out that Benzema’s absence has allowed others to step up and be counted.

“He won't play because he can't. His absence has allowed us to exploit the quality of players like Vinicius, Rodrygo and Valverde. However, we will need him after the World Cup,” said Ancelotti.

The Italian went on to confirm that the La Liga giants will not be adding players in January but admitted that outgoings are a possibility.

“The idea at the moment is that the market is closed. If someone asks to leave, then we have to listen to him,” said Ancelotti.

Ancelotti also spoke about reports comparing Rodrygo with Ronaldo Nazario and tipped the 21-year-old to play as a center forward in the future.

“If he gets to that level (of Ronaldo Nazario), we have to make a statue of Rodrygo. Ronaldo wasn't lucky enough to have the moment in the Real Madrid team that Rodrygo has now. He has great potential, more as a center forward or behind the number nine than a winger; I see him playing more there,” said Ancelotti.

Rodrygo has scored seven times in 17 games across competitions for Los Blancos this season.

