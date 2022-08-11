Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos leading race for Bayer Leverkusen forward; Carlos Vela reveals why Gareth Bale joined LAFC, and more - August 11, 2022

Real Madrid registered a 2-0 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt on Wednesday in the UEFA Super Cup. Goals from David Alaba and Karim Benzema helped manager Carlo Ancelotti lift his first silverware of the new season.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are leading the race to sign a Bayer Leverkusen forward. Elsewhere, Carlo Vela has revealed why Gareth Bale joined LAFC.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on August 11, 2022:

Real Madrid leading race for Iker Bravo

Iker Bravo could ignite a bidding war in Madrid.

Real Madrid are leading the race to sign Bayer Leverkusen's Iker Bravo, according to AS. The Spanish forward wants to leave the Bundesliga club this summer, and Leverkusen are willing to cash in on him. Los Blancos are hot on the heels of the 17-year-old, who's also wanted by Atletico Madrid.

Real Madrid are laying down succession plans for Karim Benzema, who is at the fag end of his career. Bravo has caught the eye, and Los Blancos have edged ahead of their local rivals in the battle for his signature. Leverkusen could sell the Barcelona youth academy product to the club who present the highest offer.

Carlos Vela reveals why Gareth Bale joined LAFC

Gareth Bale moved to the MLS this summer.

Carlo Vela believes Gareth Bale joined LAFC, as he sought a place where he could express himself. The Welshman left Real Madrid this summer at the end of his contract to move to the MLS club.

Speaking to MLSsoccer, the LAFC captain promised to help Bale as much as possible.

"He wasn’t playing the last year or two as much, so he was looking for a place where he can be happy and be himself. At LAFC, we will help him to be as good as possible. He (Bale) was looking for that because, for sure, he will have more options to stay in Europe or go back to England or Wales," said Vela.

He added that Bale has not arrived in LA for financial reasons; he wants to be 'happy' and also score a few goals.

“But he decides on Los Angeles because he wants to be happy. It’s the right place to be happy and also score some goals and hopefully win a championship. In his head, it’s something like that. It’s not all about money or being a top, top team."

Velo said that the lure of a comfortable stay in Los Angeles convinced Bale to arrive at the club.

“Sometimes, it’s about where I will be more happy, where my family can be happy, where I will be free to play and enjoy playing, because when you enjoy what you are doing, you do it better,” said Vela. “I’m not inside his head, but I gather that he wasn’t happy in Madrid not playing. Then he saw LA, how good you can live there, the weather, the family can enjoy it. He made a decision for his life and for his career.”

Florentino Perez reveals Los Blancos are not planning more additions this summer

Florentino Perez is happy with the start to the season.

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has said that the club are not considering any new additions to the squad this year. Los Blancos have brought in Aurelien Tchouameni and Antonio Rudiger and continue to be linked with further reinforcements.

Speaking on Movistar after the game, Perez praised Ancelotti for getting the best out of the squad.

"Ancelotti manages this squad very well; he is an important part of the success, and we start this new season, which begins on Sunday, with great enthusiasm. This year, it is true that everything has gone well for us, and no one can be dissatisfied, but we have to keep working; every day we work on our future," said Perez.

He added:

"We must continue to train well; Ancelotti has managed the squad; we are not considering anything else at the moment."

Florentino went on to address the lack of backup for Karim Benzema and also added that the Frenchman deserves this year's Ballon d’Or award.

"Look at all the strikers we have; he won't get sick, but if he does, we have so many strikers that it won't be noticed. Ballon d'Or? In my opinion, he already deserved it last year and even more so this year," said Perez.

Benzema struck 44 goals across competitions last season as Madrid won the league and UEFA Champions League double.

