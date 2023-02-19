Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos learn Marcus Rashford price; Carlo Ancelotti praises Vinicius Junior, and more - February 19, 2023

Real Madrid beat Osasuna 2-0 at the El Sadar Stadium on Saturday (February 18) in La Liga. Goals from Federico Valverde and Marco Asensio helped Carlo Ancelotti's side move to within five points of leaders Barcelona, having played a game more.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos will have to pay €120 million to secure the signature of Marcus Rashford. Elsewhere, manager Carlo Ancelotti has spoken highly of Marco Asensio.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on February 19, 2023:

Real Madrid learn Marcus Rashford price

Marcus Rashford has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid will have to offer €120 million to take Marcus Rashford to the Santiago Bernabeu, according to The Daily Star. The English forward has been in red-hot form for Manchester United this season and has generated interest from Los Blancos. The La Liga giants are already looking to upgrade their attack this summer.

Karim Benzema is at the fag end of his career, so Real Madrid want to bring in a world-class replacement to take his place. Rashford has flourished in the No. 9 role under Erik ten Hag but can operate across the frontline. The 25-year-old has also raised his game to world-class level under the Dutch manager.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC ‍ Marcus Rashford has been cooking since the World Cup Marcus Rashford has been cooking since the World Cup 😮‍💨 https://t.co/osntmNKyqe

The Englishman has registered 22 goals and eight assists in 35 games across competitions this season for the Red Devils. The Premier League giants are unwilling to let him go, but the player’s current contract runs out in less than 18 months.

Manchester United remain keen to tie him down to a new deal but might be open to his departure if an agreement cannot be reached. Los Blancos are hoping to take advantage should that situation occur but will have to break the bank to get their man.

Carlo Ancelotti praises Vinicius Junior

Vinicius Junior has been on a good run of form this season at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Carlo Ancelotti has spoken highly of Vinicius Junior. The Brazilian caught the eye once again on Saturday against Osasuna, setting up Federico Valverde to open the scoring. His efforts helped Real Madrid secure all three points at the weekend.

Martial🇬🇭✝️ @RmaOzil23 Vinicius Junior has completed the most dribbles (103) in the top 5 European league. Vinicius Junior has completed the most dribbles (103) in the top 5 European league. 🇧🇷 Vinicius Junior has completed the most dribbles (103) in the top 5 European league. https://t.co/5wb6WMZ4DD

Speaking after the game, Ancelotti was full of praise for the 22-year-old.

"He had a spectacular game, as always. It was a bit more difficult in the first half, but in the second half, he was on top of his game, and when his opponents get tired, he turns up the intensity. He made the difference. He gave the assist for the first goal and troubled the goalkeeper several times. He had an outstanding game," said Ancelotti.

The Italian was, however, unimpressed that Vinicius was once again subject to abuse from home fans.

“Aside from the minute’s silence and ignoring that lack of respect for Vini Jr., Turkey and Syria, the rest of the match was fairly routine. Osasuna played a fair game; they fought hard, and it was close," said Ancelotti.

Vinicius has appeared 33 times across competitions for Los Blancos this season, amassing 16 games and seven assists.

Alvaro Rodriguez happy to feature for first team

Alvaro Rodriguez is pleased to get more minutes with Real Madrid recently. The Uruguayan has earned promotion to the first team this season after impressing with Real Madrid's Castilla. The 18-year-old caught the eye against Osasuna on Saturday on his La Liga debut, picking up an assist.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC



-88': Subbed on

-90': Assist to Vinicius disallowed

-90+2': Assist to Asensio



What a cameo 18-year-old Álvaro Rodriguez's La Liga debut:-88': Subbed on-90': Assist to Vinicius disallowed-90+2': Assist to AsensioWhat a cameo 18-year-old Álvaro Rodriguez's La Liga debut:-88': Subbed on-90': Assist to Vinicius disallowed-90+2': Assist to AsensioWhat a cameo 👏 https://t.co/5x6LluFTQD

After the game, as cited by Managing Madrid, Rodriguez couldn’t contain his excitement.

"I’m thrilled to be getting minutes under my belt for my beloved team. I work hard day in day out so it pays off like this. I’ll keep working towards my goals. I’m just playing my game; it came off today, and I’m really happy. They asked me to fight for every ball; hold onto it, and bring some fresh legs to the team," said Rodriguez.

The Uruguayan went on to heap praise on his teammates, saying that they have made him feel at home.

"It’s a great group; they’ve made me feel very welcome. I’m getting on with everyone so well, and I’m really grateful for their support. Camavinga came over and gave me a couple of playful digs in the stomach. Valverde told me he was happy for me too; everyone’s congratulated me," said Rodriguez.

He continued:

“I notice the humility they have despite being in such a big club, all the work they do every day and the competitiveness they have”.

Rodriguez is likely to have more minutes to play between now and the end of the season.

