Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos make Borussia Dortmund midfielder their numero uno target for 2023; Marco Asensio has reportedly agreed 4-year deal with Barcelona, and more - September 26, 2022

Meanwhile, Los Blancos have made a Borussia Dortmund midfielder their primary target for next summer. Elsewhere, Marco Asensio has reportedly agreed a four-year deal with the Blaugrana.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on September 26, 2022:

Real Madrid make Jude Bellingham their numero uno target for 2023

Jude Bellingham is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid have made Jude Bellingham their number one target for 2023, according to Marca.

The English midfielder has gone from strength to strength since joining Borussia Dortmund in 2020. His emergence has earned him admirers at top clubs around Europe, including Los Blancos.

The La Liga giants have always had an eye out for talented young midfielders from around the world. They believe Bellingham can run the show at the Santiago Bernabeu for years. It was recently reported that the teenager also aspires to create history with the Spanish giants.

Real Madrid have had their eyes on Bellingham for a while and have been in touch with the player’s entourage. The Englishman has been advised not to sign a new deal with the Bundesliga giants to help facilitate a move to Spain. With Toni Kroos and Luka Modric in the twilight of their career, Los Blancos have made it their mission to secure Bellingham next summer.

Marco Asensio has agreed 4-year deal with Barcelona

Marco Asensio could be on his way to the Camp Nou.

Marco Asensio has agreed a four-year deal with Barcelona, according to RAC 1 via Sport Witness.

The Spaniard is in the final year of his contract with Real Madrid and has struggled for game time of late. He has dropped down the pecking order under Ancelotti, and the La Liga giants aren't too keen to hand him an extension.

Several clubs are monitoring his situation with interest, including the Blaugrana and Newcastle United. However, it now appears the Blaugrana have stolen a march on their rivals.

Asensio has reportedly agreed to move to the Camp Nou on a Bosman move next summer. There’s already a pre-agreement in place between the two parties, with the player reportedly giving his thumbs up to a four-year contract.

Eduardo Camavinga opens up on his football idols

Eduardo Camavinga has become a household name since arriving at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Eduardo Camavinga has named Luka Modric and Toni Kroos as his footballing idols. The French midfielder arrived at Real Madrid last summer and has become an integral part of the first team. Camavinga has emerged as one of the finest young midfielders in the world at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Speaking to AS, as cited by Madrid Universal, the Frenchman said that he's learning the tricks of the trade from Modric and Kroos.

“I’ve learned a lot from Modric and Kroos. Not only what they do on the pitch but also what they do off the pitch: playing sports after training, resting. These are things that I apply to myself because they’re good for me,” said Camavinga.

Camavinga added that playing for Real Madrid has been a lifelong dream for him as he opened up on his relationship with the squad.

“Playing for Real Madrid has been my dream since I was little. It’s the best club in the world, and when they came to sign me, I did not doubt that I wanted to come,” said Camavinga.

He continued:

“I’m an extrovert. I talk to anyone. My adaptation has been easy and fast. My best friends are the French, but I speak to everyone. A little more with Tchouameni, Rudiger, Benzema or Alaba.”

The Frenchman spoke highly of Ancelotti and said that he doesn’t let success get to his head.

“Ancelotti is a person who talks a lot with all his players," said Camavinga. "Whether I’m a starter or a substitute, he always gives me a lot of confidence. I’m the same as 3 years ago. I’m a smart boy who will not lose his head for success. I’m a smiling guy, a sun. I would only change my right leg: it’s very bad.”

Camavinga has appeared nine times for the La Liga giants this season.

