Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos monitoring Argentinean prodigy; club frustrated with Vinicius Junior treatment in La Liga, and more - November 13, 2022

Real Madrid have enjoyed a stellar start to the season. Carlo Ancelotti has taken his team to the UEFA Champions League knockouts and second place in La Liga, two points behind leaders Barcelona.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are keeping a close eye on an Argentinean prodigy. Elsewhere, the Spanish giants are frustrated with the treatment belted out to Vinicius Junior in La Liga.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on November 13, 2022:

Real Madrid monitoring Gianluca Prestianni

Real Madrid are keeping a close eye on Gianluca Prestianni, according to Marca. The 16-year-old striker plays for Valez and despite struggling for regular first-team football, has popped up on Los Blancos' radar. The Argentinean earned his senior debut last year and has been in and out of the team since then.

The La Liga giants are always on the lookout for the next emerging talent in the game and already have their eyes on Endrick. However, with severe competition expected for the Brazilian's signature, Real Madrid are keeping their options open.

Prestianni is a dribbler who likes to cut in from the left flank. His agent, Rolando Zarate, is a former Los Blancos player and has been in regular touch with the La Liga giants. However, Prestianni can only leave Argentina once he turns 17 next January.

Los Blancos frustrated with Vinicius Junior treatment in La Liga

Vinicius Junior has been on a decent run of form this season.

Real Madrid are fed up with the rough treatment Vinicius Junior is subject to in La Liga, according to 90 Min.

The Brazilian has been in the news due to his on-pitch antics, with the player receiving criticism for his tendency to provoke opponents. However, Madrid have also noted that the 22-year-old has been constantly harassed and heckled on the pitch and has received very little protection from match officials.

📊| Vinicius Junior heading into the World Cup:

• 21 games played

• 16 wins

• 3 draws

• 10 goals

• 5 assists

• 57 dribbles completed

• 37 key passes

• 8 big chances created

• 63 fouls won

Let's carry this form into the World Cup @ViniJr

Vinicius has been subject to approximately 3.4 fouls per game in the league, compared to just 1.8 in the Champions League.

Real Madrid are already worried that the situation could take a toll on the player's mental stability. The Brazilian is reportedly eager to play for Selecao in the 2022 FIFA World Cup but is already worried about returning to La Liga.

Vinicius has appeared 21 times across competitions for Los Blancos this season, scoring ten goals and setting up five more.

Endrick opens up on his future

Brazilian prodigy Endrick has said that he's yet to decide his next destination. The 16-year-old is wanted by clubs across Europe after breaking into the scene at Palmeiras. Real Madrid are also among his suitors, although the player will only be able to move once he turns 18.

Speaking to So Foot, as cited by Managing Madrid, Endrick said that he doesn't have a favourite club yet.

“No, I really don’t have a favourite club. I watch the games, the Champions League, the Premier League, La Liga, the French league, the Bundesliga. ... I just want to learn from the stars who play in these competitions, see what I can replicate and all, but I don’t have a favourite club. I don’t pay attention to rumours either. I know that I have to do well here in order to play in Europe one day,” said Endrick.

Madrid Xtra @MadridXtra Real Madrid are the best placed club to sign Endrick. Real Madrid are the best placed club to sign Endrick. @marca 🚨💣 Real Madrid are the best placed club to sign Endrick. @marca https://t.co/wHHJPCOXWi

The teenager also spoke about his future, saying that he's currently focused on the present.

“I have many dreams. It’s hard to answer this with certainty. I know that it’s all in God’s hands. Whatever happens to me will be good if I stay on the right path, so now I focus on Palmeiras and the present. I want to play the big competitions, I want to be a champion, and right now, what’s ahead of me is the Brasileirao and La Libertadores,” said Endrick.

Endrick went on to name Ronaldo Nazario and Cristiano Ronaldo as two players he looks up to.

“I would say Ronaldo Nazario and Cristiano Ronaldo (his main inspiration), they both have skills I can relate to, I’ve seen them play a lot. I like their speed, their power, how they break defensive lines and their winning attitude. What I try to learn from them is their composure inside the box and use that to score more goals,” said Endrick.

Endrick has three goals from six games for the Palmeiras senior side this season.

