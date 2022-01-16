Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos monitoring Leicester City star; club not looking to offload Uruguayan ace, and more - 16 January 2022

Real Madrid could secure their first silverware of the season on Sunday when they face Athletic Club in the final of the Spanish Super Cup.

Meanwhile, the La Liga leaders are monitoring a Leicester City midfielder who is currently playing at the AFCON. Elsewhere, Los Blancos have no intention to offload an Uruguayan star.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on 16th January 2022

Real Madrid monitoring Wilfred Ndidi

Real Madrid are keeping a close eye on Wilfred Ndidi, according to The Hard Tackle via Defensa Central. The Nigerian midfielder is currently at AFCON with his national team. Los Blancos have sent scouts to monitor the 25-year-old, who has been outstanding for Leicester City in recent times.

Ndidi arrived at the King Power Stadium in 2017, and has since gone from strength to strength. He is already one of the finest defensive midfielders in the Premier League, which has made him pop up on Real Madrid's radar.

Los Blancos are scouting the market for a long-term replacement for Casemiro. The Brazilian is set to turn 30 next month, and has shown signs of decline this season. Real Madrid have Kalvin Phillips and Franck Kessie among their preferred targets to replace the Brazilian.

However, manager Carlo Ancelotti only has eyes for Ndidi. The Italian has asked the La Liga giants to initiate the process to bring the Nigerian to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer. Los Blancos scouts were in attendance for Nigeria's first AFCON game against Egypt. Ndidi impressed, dictating terms in midfield to help the Super Eagles to a 1-0 win, justifying Real Madrid's interest in him.

However, the La Liga giants will have to see off competition from Manchester United to secure his signature. Ndidi, interestingly, is excited about a move to the Santiago Bernabeu, which could work in Madrid's favour in their quest to land the player.

Los Blancos not looking to offload Federico Valverde

Real Madrid have no intention to offload Federico Valverde, according to Marca. The Uruguayan has struggled for first-team opportunities with Los Blancos this season.

However, he is greatly valued at the Santiago Bernabeu, and is also in the good books of Ancelotti. The 23-year-old once again proved his worth against Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup semi-final. Valverde scored the all-important winner to help Real Madrid reach the title match.

Los Blancos are very pleased with him, and the Uruguayan is an integral part of the club's plans.

Real Madrid interested in Everton's Abdoulaye Doucoure

Real Madrid are interested in Abdoulaye Doucoure, according to Fichajes. Carlo Ancelotti worked with the 29-year-old during his stint at Everton.

The Italian now wants his former player to join him at the Santiago Bernabeu at the end of the season. Los Blancos are searching for an able backup for their ageing midfield trio of Toni Kroos, Luka Modric and Casemiro.

Real Madrid are expected to lose both Isco and Dani Ceballos this year. So Ancelotti wants Doucoure to fill the gap, with the 29-year-old also identified as a cheaper alternative to Kalvin Phillips.

