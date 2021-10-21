Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos offered chance to sign Barcelona star; Karim Benzema open to MLS move, and more - 21st October 2021

Real Madrid are preparing to face Barcelona at the Camp Nou in the first El Clasico of the season this weekend. Only two points separate the two teams in the La Liga table. However, while Los Blancos are second in the league after eight games, the Blaugrana are seventh.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid have been offered the chance to sign a Barcelona star. Elsewhere, Karim Benzema wants to move to the MLS after ending his association with Los Blancos.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on 21st October 2021.

Real Madrid offered chance to sign Ousmane Dembele

Real Madrid have been offered the chance to sign Ousmane Dembele.

Real Madrid have been offered the chance to sign Ousmane Dembele, according to The Hard Tackle via El Nacional. The Frenchman joined Barcelona as a replacement for Neymar in 2017 for an exorbitant transfer fee, but has not really justified his lofty price tag.

Injuries have hampered Dembele’s development at the Camp Nou. The Frenchman is eager to revive his career by parting ways with the Blaugrana. Dembele's current deal with Barcelona expires next summer, and he has not yet put pen to paper on a new deal.

Many clubs are lining up to sign him either on a cut-price deal in January or on a free transfer next summer. Real Madrid are reportedly on that list, with the club planning to bolster their attack next year.

Los Blancos are expected to target Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland next summer. With Eden Hazard failing to impress and Gareth Bale likely to leave at the end of the season, Madrid could attempt additional reinforcements in attack. However, Los Blancos will not target Dembele because Florentino Perez and Joan Laporta have a non-aggression pact.

Karim Benzema open to MLS move

Karim Benzema has revealed his plans for life after leaving Real Madrid

Karim Benzema has revealed his plans after he leaves Real Madrid. The Frenchman is under contract with Los Blancos till the summer of 2023, when he will be 35.

It is not clear whether Real Madrid plan to extend his stay at the Santiago Bernabeu beyond his current deal. Speaking to ESPN, as relayed by Marca, Benzema hinted he could move to the MLS in the future.

"I take things year by year, as long as I have this desire, this joy and I like football then I will continue. I don't look at age; it all comes down to how I feel, I will never force it; I feel better and better as I keep playing. I like the United States, football is getting better there," said Benzema.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano Karim Benzema to ESPN: “I will turn 34 in December. I continue to play, I feel better and better, so I have to continue. I like the USA. Football is getting better and better there. But am I telling you I will sign there? Right now, I am in Madrid”. @LaurensJulien ⚪️ #RealMadrid Karim Benzema to ESPN: “I will turn 34 in December. I continue to play, I feel better and better, so I have to continue. I like the USA. Football is getting better and better there. But am I telling you I will sign there? Right now, I am in Madrid”. @LaurensJulien ⚪️ #RealMadrid

Real Madrid-target Youri Tielemans rejects contract extension with Leicester City

Youri Tielemans has rejected a contract extension offer from Leicester City.

Youri Tielemans has rejected a contract extension offer from Leicester City, according to 90 Min.

The Belgian midfielder has many admirers around Europe, including Real Madrid, who are closely monitoring his situation at the King Power Stadium. Tielemans is grateful to the Foxes for lending him the opportunity to establish himself in club football.

However, the Belgian has told Leicester City that he desires to play at the highest level, including regular Champions League football. That would be music to the ears of Los Blancos.

