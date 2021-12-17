Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos offered chance to sign Premier League superstar; Liverpool interested in Vinicius Junior, and more - 17th December 2021

Real Madrid are preparing to welcome Cadiz to the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday. Los Blancos are eight points clear at the top of the table, but second-placed Sevilla have a game in hand.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid have been offered the chance to sign Harry Kane. Elsewhere, Liverpool have identified Vinicius Junior as a replacement for Sadio Mane.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on 17th December 2021.

Real Madrid offered chance to sign Harry Kane

Real Madrid could secure the services of Harry Kane.

Real Madrid have been handed the chance to secure the services of Harry Kane, according to The Hard Tackle via El Nacional. The Englishman is also wanted by Manchester City, but prefers a move to the Santiago Bernabeu. However, Los Blancos are not interested in the 28-year-old.

Kane has consistently been one of the finest strikers in the Premier League. The Englishman was desperate to leave Tottenham Hotspur this summer, but ended up staying at the club. His form this season has been nothing to write home about, but there's no denying his qualities.

RumorsTransfersNews24/7 📰 @rumorstransfers Real Madrid have been offered the chance to sign Tottenham striker Harry Kane. (El Nacional) Real Madrid have been offered the chance to sign Tottenham striker Harry Kane. (El Nacional)

Manchester City were interested in him this summer, and continue to be hot on his heels. However, Kane wants to join Real Madrid instead. Los Blancos are preparing succession plans for Karim Benzema, and the Englishman is a possible target. However, Madrid have decided not to pursue the 28-year-old, at the behest of Carlo Ancelotti.

The Italian is not convinced by Kane, and doesn't want him in Los Blancos' squad. Moreover, Real Madrid are prioritising a move for Erling Haaland next summer. The Englishman is only seen as a backup option, with Los Blancos also interested in Robert Lewandowski. As such, the 28-year-old Kane is unlikely to secure his dream move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Liverpool interested in Vinicius Junior

Liverpool have identified Vinicius Junior as the ideal replacement for Sadio Mane.

Liverpool have identified Vinicius Junior as the ideal replacement for Sadio Mane, according to The Hard Tackle via Defensa Central. The Brazilian has been in blistering form for Real Madrid this season. His exploits with Los Blancos have earned him admiration from the Reds.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave Vinicius Júnior in La Liga this season [rank among all players across Europe's top five leagues]:



56 carries into the final 1/3 [🥇]

54 carries into the box [🥇]



Adds so much to this Real Madrid side. 🔥 Vinicius Júnior in La Liga this season [rank among all players across Europe's top five leagues]:56 carries into the final 1/3 [🥇]54 carries into the box [🥇]Adds so much to this Real Madrid side. 🔥 https://t.co/OAMq4FfIRF

Liverpool are sweating on the future of Mane, whose current contract with the club expires in 2023.The Reds want to rope in Vinicius to address the issue. However, Real Madrid have no intention to offload the 21-year-old.

Lille president opens door for sensational return of Eden Hazard

Lille president Olivier Letang has opened the door for Eden Hazard's return.

Lille president Olivier Letang has opened the door for Eden Hazard's return to his former club. The Belgian has struggled to find his footing since joining Real Madrid in 2018, and has been linked with an exit from the Santiago Bernabeu.

Speaking to L'Equipe Soir, as relayed by Marca, Letang hinted that he is ready to go the distance to get his former star.

"Hazard back to Lille? It is not impossible. I'll go to Spain if necessary. It may seem impossible. Obviously, Hazard is an incredible player with a lot of quality. Right now, he is a Real Madrid player, and has a contract with that club," said Letang.

Edited by Bhargav