Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos to pay €120 million for Borussia Dortmund midfielder; Luka Jovic set to join Fiorentina on loan, and more - June 30, 2022

Real Madrid are planning to continue their dominance in European football with some smart buys this summer. Manager Carlo Ancelotti won the league as well as the UEFA Champions League last season and will look to repeat the same in the next campaign.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos have to pay €120 million to secure the signature of a Borussia Dortmund midfielder. Elsewhere, Luka Jovic is all set to join Fiorentina on loan.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on June 30, 2022:

Real Madrid to pay €120 million for Jude Bellingham

Jude Bellingham is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid will have to pay €120 million to secure the signature of Jude Bellingham, according to Sport Bild via The Hard Tackle. The 19-year-old is one of the emerging stars of European football. His steady rise at Borussia Dortmund has caught the attention of the La Liga giants.

Bellingham first came into the spotlight while playing for Birmingham City as a 16-year-old. Dortmund won the race for his signature in 2020. The Englishman has hit a higher gear since moving to Signal Iduna Park.

He has registered ten goals and 18 assists from 90 appearances over two seasons. Los Blancos are impressed with what they have seen and want to take Bellingham to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Ancelotti is blessed with enviable talent in the centre of the park. However, with Luka Modric in the twilight of his career and Toni Kroos no longer young, the Italian needs to plan for the future. The La Liga giants are plotting a midfield revamp at the Santiago Bernabeu. Eduardo Camavinga was brought in last summer, while Aurelien Tchouameni has arrived this summer.

Bellingham could be the final piece of Ancelotti’s midfield jigsaw and has been earmarked as the long-term successor of Modric. Real Madrid are already laying down plans to secure the signature of the Englishman next summer.

It was previously believed the La Liga giants would be able to get their man for €100 million. However, it now appears Dortmund could extract a premium price for their prized asset.

Luka Jovic set to join Fiorentina on loan

Luka Jovic could leave the Santiago Bernabeu on loan this summer.

Luka Jovic could join Fiorentina on loan this summer, according to 90 Min. The Serbian striker has been an isolated figure at Real Madrid since arriving in 2019.

Jovic’s brilliant form with Eintracht Frankfurt had convinced the La Liga giants to secure his services. However, the striker never brought his shooting boots to the Santiago Bernabeu, managing just three goals from a whopping 51 games across competitions.

Jović could arrive in Florence next week to undergo medical tests and sign the contract.

The Serb is not part of Ancelotti’s plans for the future and could leave on loan ahead of the new season. Fiorentina are the frontrunners for his signature.

La Viola have failed to successfully replace Dusan Vlahovic, who left the club for Juventus in January. Fiorentina hope Jovic could fill the shoes of his compatriot.

Dani Ceballos open up on his future

Dani Ceballos could leave the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

Dani Ceballos is yet to make a decision on his future. The Spanish midfielder has been heavily linked with an exit from Real Madrid following the arrival of Aurelien Tchouameni.

The 25-year-old dropped down the pecking order at the Santiago Bernabeu last season and struggled for first-team opportunities. His current contract runs till 2025.

When asked about his future, Ceballos revealed that he'll have a chat with Ancelotti becoming arriving at a decision.

“I will speak with Ancelotti to see what he wants, and from there, I will decide my future.”

The Spaniard added that Ancelotti apologised to him for his lack of minutes last season.

“Ancelotti told me to forgive him because I didn’t play the minutes I should have played, and that honors him,” Ceballos said.

