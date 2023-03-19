Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos have to pay €125 million for Jude Bellingham; Carlo Ancelotti wants to stay, and more - March 19, 2023

Real Madrid travel to the Camp Nou on Sunday (March 19) to face Barcelona in a crunch La Liga tie. Carlo Ancelotti's men cannot afford to drop points as they attempt to stay in the title race, trailing their arch-rivals by nine points with 13 games to go.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos will have to pay €125 million to secure the services of Jude Bellingham this summer. Elsewhere, manager Carlo Ancelotti wants to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on March 19, 2023:

Real Madrid will have to pay €125 million for Jude Bellingham

Jude Bellingham is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid will have to pay €125 million for the signature of Jude Bellingham, according to The Telegraph via The Kop Times.

The English midfielder has been a priority target for Los Blancos this summer, but winning the race for his signature would be no walk on the park. Apart from the La Liga giants, Liverpool are also in hot pursuit of the 19-year-old.

Bellingham has become a household name since joining Borussia Dortmund in 2020. The Englishman has 20 goals and 24 assists from 124 games across competitions for the Bundesliga giants. However, he's expected to leave Signal Iduna Park at the end of the season.

Real Madrid are looking to bring him to the Santiago Bernabeu as they sweat on the future of Toni Kroos and Luka Modric. With both players in the twilight of their career and also out of contract this summer, the club's interest in Bellingham is justified. Dortmund would like him to stay but could let the player go for €125 million.

Carlo Ancelotti wants to stay

Carlo Ancelotti has reiterated his desire to continue his association with Real Madrid.

The Italian manager is in the final 18 months of his Los Blancos contract and is linked with a move away from the club this summer. There's also a possibility that he could lose his job if he fails to win the league or the UEFA Champions League.

Speaking to the press, Ancelotti said that a final decision regarding his future will be made by the club.

“As I’ve said in the past, that’s an issue for the club to evaluate whether I continue or not. I have said many times that if it was up to me, I would stay at this club for the rest of my career, but that is impossible at a club like Real Madrid. The club will make a decision at the end of the season," said Ancelotti.

He added:

"My idea is to continue. I hope that is what happens. I enjoy every day here, as long the club still wants me. If that only last three months,then I will enjoy those three months; if it’s three years, then I’ll enjoy that too. The one thing I will say is that I will be eternally gratefully to this club."

Ancelotti has 30 wins and six defeats in 42 games across competitions this season for Real Madrid.

Toni Kroos opens up on playing alongside Luka Modric

Toni Kroos has been playing alongside Luka Modric for almost a decade.

Toni Kroos has said that he feels comfortable playing alongside Luka Modric. The two players have been the mainstays in the Real Madrid midfield for years and continue to be decisive. They have been integral to the club's recent success, but both are in the final few months of their contract.

Speaking recently, as cited by Mundo Deportivo via Madrid Universal, Kroos said that he has a connection with Modric on and off the pitch.

"I’m very good playing by his side. We understand each other perfectly after almost nine years of playing together. We have a good connection both on and off the pitch, and we know what the other is doing. Despite everything, there are always important people around us," said Kroos.

Kroos has appeared 36 times across competitions this season for Los Blancos, registering two goals and five assists.

