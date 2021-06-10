Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup:  Los Blancos have to pay €35m for Italian star, Ancelotti wants Colombian ace back at the club and more - 10th June 2021

Real Madrid might have to appoint a new skipper over the summer as it becomes increasingly clear that Sergio Ramos will depart from the club. Los Blancos are already planning his farewell, even though the Spaniard remains eager to stay.

The La Liga giants are gearing up for incomings and outgoings over the next two months. Carlo Ancelotti is expected to revamp the squad to fit his plans and could be eyeing moves for a few of his former players.

Ancelotti has served in Serie A, the Bundesliga, the Ligue 1, and the Premier League and will not be averse to raiding his former clubs for players of his choice.

On that note, let’s take a look at the top transfer news from Real Madrid from June 10, 2021.

Real Madrid have to pay €35m for Italian star

Manuel Locatelli

Real Madrid has to pay €35 million to price Manuel Locatelli away from Sassuolo, according to The Hard Tackle via Defensa Central. The Italian midfielder has developed into one of the brightest talents in the land in recent times.

Locatelli is a regular for both club and country at the moment, and Los Blancos are eager to bring him to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has reportedly requested the club to make a move for US Sassuolo’s Italian midfielder Manuel Locatelli in the summer window. — RumorsTransfersNews24/7 📰 (@rumorstransfers) June 10, 2021

Real Madrid views Locatelli as the ideal cover for Casemiro in the team and believes that the Italian has the qualities to become the mainstay of the first team.

As such, Los Blancos are planning to raise funds for the move by selling Dani Ceballos, who has failed to impress during his loan spell with Arsenal.

The La Liga giants are hoping that the move can raise around €25-€30 million, which could be invested to bring Locatelli to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Carlo Ancelotti wants Colombian ace back at the Santiago Bernabeu

James Rodriguez

Carlo Ancelotti wants James Rodriguez back at Real Madrid, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes. The Colombian recently played under the Italian at Everton, and Ancelotti is contemplating a move to bring him back to the Santiago Bernabeu.

James Rodriguez joined Los Blancos in 2014, during the Italian’s previous reign, and played some of his best football under Ancelotti.

The Colombian’s time at Real Madrid was a roller-coaster ride that ended with his move to Everton last summer. James Rodriguez enjoyed a nice spell at Goodison Park under Ancelotti and could be open to a return.

However, Los Blancos president Florentino Perez is not ready to sanction a bid, and as such, this move might not be feasible.

Real Madrid demanding €30m for Spanish midfielder

Brahim Diaz

Real Madrid wants €30 million for Brahim Diaz, according to The Hard Tackle via Goal. AC Milan is eager to secure the player's services, who impressed during his loan spell with the Rossoneri in the 2020-21 season.

Diaz registered seven goals and four assists from 39 games.

AC Milan have opened talks with Real Madrid 🗣



By @MarioCortegana — Goal News (@GoalNews) June 8, 2021

Los Blancos are willing to let the player leave if they receive a bid that respects their valuation of Diaz. Real Madrid also wants to insert a buy-back clause in the 21-year-old’s contract.

