Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos planning Joselu deal; Dani Ceballos credits Carlo Ancelotti for his stay, and more - December 14, 2023

Real Madrid are preparing for their upcoming La Liga tie against Villarreal at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday (December 17). Carlo Ancelotti's team are coming off an impressive 3-2 win over Union Berlin in midweek in the UEFA Champions League.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are planning to keep on-loan striker Joselu permanently. Elsewhere, midfielder Dani Ceballos has said that Ancelotti played a big role in his decision to stay with the La Liga giants.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on December 14, 2023:

Real Madrid planning Joselu deal

Joselu has done very well at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are planing to hand Joselu a permanent contract, according to AS. The Spanish striker joined the club from Espanyol this summer on loan as a replacement for Karim Benzema.

The move raised quite a few eyebrows, but Joselu has proven his naysayers wrong. While the 33-year-old hasn't been as prolific as the Frenchman, he has still impressed with his performances.

Joselu has eight goals and two assists in 21 appearances across competitions. Los Blancos are pleased with his efforts, especially after his brace against Union Berlin in midweek.

The La Liga giants are looking to sign an established striker next summer, with Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe on their radar. However, Real Madrid believe that Joselu can be a useful option from the bench and are planning to exercise their €1.5 million option to sign him permanently.

Dani Ceballos credits Carlo Ancelotti for his stay

Dani Ceballos has struggled for chances at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Dani Ceballos has revealed that Carlo Ancelotti convinced him to stay at Real Madrid.

The Spanish midfielder was heavily linked wih an exit from the Santiago Bernabeu this summer but ended up signing a new deal. He has struggled for game time this campaign, managing just nine appearances, starting two.

With Jude Bellingham, Federico Valverde, Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni ahead of him in the pecking order, Ceballos has a fight ahead of him to cement a place in the starting XI.

However, he remains an important member of the squad, as outlined by his winning goal against Berlin in midweek. The 27-year-old thanked Ancelotti for his support.

"I’m still at Real Madrid because of him. He's been key. He knows how tough it’s been for me, and he always supported me.

"He told me that he was very happy for me because of the goal. His trust and confidence is crucial. He's like a father figure for all of us,” said Ceballos.

Ceballos is tied to the La Liga giants till 2027.

Chicarito heaps praise on Jude Bellingham

Jude Bellingham has been a revelation at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Former Real Madrid striker Javier 'Chicharito' Hernandez has spoken highly of Jude Bellingham.

The English midfielder left Borussia Dortmund this summer to join the La Liga giants in a €103 million deal. Bellingham has looked completely at home at the Santiago Bernabeu, registering 16 goals and five assists in 19 outings across competitions.

Speaking to AS, Chicharito admitted that he's surprised by the 20-year-old's goalscoring form.

"What surprises me the most is that he’s scoring so many goals. No one expected him to play such a complete attacking midfield role. The most beautiful thing about being at Madrid is that pressure; if you use it as an opportunity, it makes you a better player," said Chicharito.

The Mexican international went on to praise Bellingham for dealing with the pressure of playing for Los Blancos.

"At Real Madrid, you have to prove you’re one of the best players on the planet. In Madrid, you lack nothing.

"If you don’t have the personality to view pressure positively, it can suffocate you. In Madrid, you don’t have to stand out. You just can’t be out of place. And then, you must prove you can shine," said Chicharito.

He continued:

"Many people get lost there due to fear. Everything at Madrid is designed for you to shine. Bellingham is like that.

"He didn’t expect to score so many goals, but Madrid gives you an opportunity for growth you didn’t know existed because that pressure doesn’t exist in any other club.”

Bellingham reportedly turned down offers from the Premier League to move to Spain this summer.