Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos planning move for Borussia Dortmund starlet this summer; AC Milan interested in Spanish midfielder, and more - July 1, 2022

Real Madrid won the La Liga and UEFA Champions League last season. Manager Carlo Ancelotti also guided the club to a Supercopa de Espana triumph and will look to continue the team's domestic and continental dominance next campaign as well.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are planning to move for a Borussia Dortmund starlet this summer. Elsewhere, AC Milan are interested in a Spanish midfielder. On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on July 1, 2022:

Real Madrid planning move for Jude Bellingham this summer

Jude Bellingham is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu

Real Madrid are planning to move for Jude Bellingham this summer, according to Defensa Central via The Hard Tackle.

The Borussia Dortmund starlet is a long-term target for the La Liga giants. Los Blancos were previously planning to secure the services of the 18-year-old next summer. However, they have now decided to dive for him this year.

The uncertainty surrounding the future of Toni Kroos has forced the Spanish giants into action. Luka Modric is also at the fag end of his career, and Bellingham has previously been identified as his ideal replacement. However, the ever-increasing interest in the Englishman’s services has unsettled Madrid.

Dortmund want €120 million for the 19-year-old. The La Liga giants are eager to wrap up his transfer this summer to avoid a melee for his signature in a year.

AC Milan interested in Dani Ceballos

Dani Ceballos has admirers at AC Milan.

AC Milan are interested in Dani Ceballos, according to Goal via The Hard Tackle. The 25-year-old is no longer guaranteed playing time at the Santiago Bernabeu after the arrival of Aurelien Tchouameni.

Ceballos, 25, has been linked with a departure from the club this summer, with Real Betis interested in a reunion. Milan have now entered the fray.

The Rossoneri have been hot on the heels of Ceballos for a while. They failed in an attempt to sign him in January but remain interested in the player.

The Serie A champions enjoy a cordial relationship with Los Blancos, so negotiations are likely to proceed without much hiccups. The La Liga giants want €15-20 million for the Spaniard, but Milan will also have to ward off competition from Betis to get their man.

Declan Rice reveals his favourite Los Blancos players from 2000s

Declan Rice has been in top form for West Ham United recently

Declan Rice has revealed his favourite Real Madrid players from the 2000s. The English midfielder is one of the finest in his position in Europe at the moment.

Speaking to Goal, Rice revealed his admiration for David Beckham.

“This (Beckham, 23) was my favourite shirt as a kid; I remember going on holiday with my brothers and my family and non-stop wearing this shirt. It’s iconic, with Becks on the back. Probably my favourite kit of all time,” said Rice.

He added:

“So many good players, obviously Becks was the icon, to have this shirt and to have his name on the back was a dream as a kid.”

Rice named Ronaldo Nazario as his favourite player of that era.

“I wouldn’t say he was the best player in that team, obviously I’m going to have to go with R9 (Ronaldo). I was only young then, so for me just looking at these players, you’d see them on YouTube; you’d see the clips they do, the key moments they have in games. He was a massive part of that, some of the assists he got for those players was top. So, yeah, I’d put Becks up there, but R9 was my favourite,” said Rice.

