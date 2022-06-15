Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos planning new deal for Vinicius Junior; club planning 2023 move for AC Milan midfielder, and more - June 15, 2022

Real Madrid are enjoying a very active summer so far. Manager Carlo Ancelotti has already added Antonio Rudiger and Aurelien Tchouameni to his roster but could make a few more changes to his squad.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are planning to hand Vinicius Junior a new deal. Elsewhere, the La Liga giants are planning to move for an AC Milan midfielder next year.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on June 15, 2022:

Real Madrid preparing new deal for Vinicius Junior

Vinicius Junior is set to extend his stay at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are ready to tie down Vinicius Junior to a new deal, according to AS. The Brazilian enjoyed a fruitful season at the Santiago Bernabeu, so the La Liga giants want to reward him for his stellar performances.

Vinicius joined Los Blancos in 2018 and took time to acclimatise to his new surroundings. After three modest campaigns, the 21-year-old broke out in the recently concluded campaign. He scored 22 goals from 52 appearances across competitions, notching up a fabulous partnership with Karim Benzema up front.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #RealMadrid



It’s 100% agreed, announcement in July.

New salary as of the best paid players.

New release clause will be €1B. Done deal. Real Madrid have reached full agreement with Vinícius Júnior to sign new contract valid until 2026. Four year deal. Here we go.It’s 100% agreed, announcement in July.New salary as of the best paid players.New release clause will be €1B. Done deal. Real Madrid have reached full agreement with Vinícius Júnior to sign new contract valid until 2026. Four year deal. Here we go. 🚨⚪️🇧🇷 #RealMadrid▫️ It’s 100% agreed, announcement in July.▫️ New salary as of the best paid players.▫️ New release clause will be €1B. https://t.co/tsuugQMneG

Together, the two helped Ancelotti's men lift the La Liga, UEFA Champions League and the Supercopa de Espana titles. Vinicius played a starring role throughout the season, topping that up with the all-important goal in the Champions League final against Liverpool. His exploits have made him a household name, earning him admiration from clubs around Europe.

Despite his phenomenal rise at the Santiago Bernabeu, the 21-year-old remains one of the lowest earners at the club. Vinicius is currently on the same €3 million per year deal he signed as a 16-year-old in 2017. Real Madrid are eager to change that, well aware that there’s already a beeline for the Brazilian’s services. Vinicius’ current contract runs till 2024, but the La Liga giants are eager to end speculation about his future.

The Brazilian could sign a new deal that would keep him at the Santiago Bernabeu till 2026. The agreement is close to completion, with only a few details pending. An official announcement is expected next month.

Los Blancos planning 2023 move for Sandro Tonali

Sandro Tonali has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are planning to dive for Sandro Tonali next summer, according to Fichajes via The Hard Tackle.

The Italian midfielder has gone from strength to strength since joining AC Milan in 2020. Compared with Andrea Pirlo during his teenage years, the 22-year-old has lived up to expectations at the San Siro. He has appeared 82 times for the Serie A champions so far, scoring five goals.

RumorsTransfersNews24/7 📰 @rumorstransfers Real Madrid will reportedly look to initiate the succession plan for Luka Modric in 2023, with 22-year-old Italian midfielder Sandro Tonali a target.(Fichajes) Real Madrid will reportedly look to initiate the succession plan for Luka Modric in 2023, with 22-year-old Italian midfielder Sandro Tonali a target.(Fichajes)

Tonali’s steady rise has caught the attention of Los Blancos. The La Liga giants are eager to rope in a replacement for Luka Modric, who is in the twilight of his career.

Los Blancos have the likes of Nicolo Barella and Jude Bellingham on their wish list as well to fill the shoes of the Croatian. However, Tonali could be a cheaper alternative.

Miguel Gutierrez likely to leave on loan

Miguel Gutierrez could leave the Santiago Bernabeu on loan

Real Madrid are planning to let Miguel Gutierrez leave on loan this summer, according to Marca via The Hard Tackle.

The Spanish left-back rose through the ranks at the Santiago Bernabeu and earned his first-team bow in April 2021. He's highly rated at the club and was expected to push for a first-team place last campaign. Unfortunately, the 20-year-old struggled for game time under Ancelotti, who preferred Ferland Mendy, Nacho and Marcelo ahead of the Spaniard.

Gutierrez's situation is unlikely to change even with Marcelo's departure. The arrival of Antonio Rudiger could push David Alaba to the left-back position. As such, Los Blancos want to send Gutierrez out on loan to earn regular first-team experience next season.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far