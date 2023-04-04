Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos planning Rafael Leao swap deal; club suffer Jude Bellingham blow, and more - April 4, 2023

Real Madrid are preparing to face Barcelona on Wednesday (April 5) at the Camp Nou in the Copa del Rey semifinals second leg. Carlo Ancelotti's side are trailing 1-0 in the tie but are in blistering form following a 6-0 league win at the weekend.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are plotting a swap deal for Rafael Leao. Elsewhere, the La Liga giants have suffered a setback in their pursuit of Jude Bellingham. On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on April 4, 2023:

Real Madrid planning Rafael Leao swap deal

Rafael Leao has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are plotting a swap deal this summer involving Rafael Leao and Brahim Diaz, according to Cadena Ser via AS.

The Portuguese forward has been in red-hot form for AC Milan this season, amassing 11 goals and ten assists in 36 games across competitions. However, his contract runs out in less than 18 months, and the Rossoneri have struggled to tie him down to an extension.

Los Blancos are keeping a close eye on the situation and have been handed the chance to sign the player by Leao's agent Jorge Mendes. The Serie A holders are likely to cash in on the player this summer should he continue to stall a renewal. Madrid want to bring him to the Santiago Bernabeu and want to use Milan's interest in Diaz to carve out a deal.

The Spanish midfielder has enjoyed a solid run with the Serie A champions, but his loan deal with the club ends this summer. Milan want him to stay, as he's a vital cog in Stefano Pioli's tactics. Real Madrid are ready to grant the Rossoneri their wish but want to use the 23-year-old to sweeten a deal for Leao.

Los Blancos suffer Jude Bellingham blow

Jude Bellingham (right) is likely to ignite a bidding war this summer.

Real Madrid have suffered a blow in their quest to sign Jude Bellingham. According to The Times via Madrid Universal, the Englishman wants to join Liverpool this summer. The Reds are among the clubs hot on the heels of the 19-year-old, who's expected to leave Borussia Dortmund this summer.

Bellingham is among the finest midfielders of his generation, and Madrid have reportedly made him their priority target this summer. Los Blancos are sweating on the future of Luka Modric and Toni Kroos, with both players set to become free agents this summer. With Aurelien Tchouameni struggling to live up to expectations, midfield remains an area of concern ahead of the summer.

Real Madrid hope to address the same by roping in Bellingham. The Englishman could be a perfect successor to Luka Modrid and help usher in a new era of dominance at the Santiago Bernabeu. However, the 19-year-old reportedly prefers to move to the Premier League instead, and Liverpool seem to have the upper hand in the race for his services right now.

Alvaro Arbeloa wants to manage Real Madrid in future

Alvaro Arbeloa is dreaming of the Santiago Bernabeu hot seat.

Alvaro Arbeloa wants to take charge of Los Blancos in the future, according to journalist Jorge Picon via Madrid Universal.

The former Los Blancos defender is currently in charge of Real Madrid Juvenil A but dreams of managing the first team one day. With Carlo Ancelotti's future up in the air, Arbeola is among the names doing the rounds, but Castilla manager Raul is ahead of him.

The La Liga giants also have Mauricio Pochettino among their managerial targets, and Arbeola understands that he's not the frontrunner in the race. However, the former defender is not bothered, as he's willing to bide his time and learn the nuances of the trade with the youth side. Arbeola wants to eventually succeed Raul at the Castilla before moving on to bigger responsibilities.

