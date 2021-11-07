Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos planning to raise Vinicius Junior's release clause to €1 billion; Liverpool interested in Belgian ace, and more - 6th November 2021

Real Madrid are hoping to make it three wins in a row in all competitions this Saturday when they host Rayo Vallecano. Los Blancos are second in the La Liga table, while Vallecano are sixth.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid are working to raise Vinicius Junior's release clause. Elsewhere, Liverpool are interested in a Los Blancos star who is no longer guaranteed minutes at the Santiago Bernabeu.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on 6th November 2021.

Real Madrid planning to raise Vinicius Junior's release clause to €1 billion

Real Madrid are planning to hike Vinicius Junior's release clause from €700 million to €1 billion.

The Brazilian has come into his own this season, scoring nine times in 15 games across competitions. His performances have forced Los Blancos into action, with the star generating attention from European powerhouses.

Vinicius Junior is among the lowest earners at Real Madrid right now. However, Los Blancos are ready to offer him a new contract at the end of the current season that will significantly raise his wages. The Brazilian could be offered a new six-year deal that will extend his stay at the club till 2028. Vinicius Junior could earn a net yearly salary of around €8 million.

𝗕𝗿𝗮𝘀𝗶𝗹 𝗙𝗼𝗼𝘁𝗯𝗮𝗹𝗹 🇧🇷 @BrasilEdition Vinícius Júnior for Real Madrid this season:



15 games (13 starts)

46 take ons completed (3.07 pg)

36 chances created (2.4 pg)

9 goals

5 assists

2 penalties won



The best Brazilian in Europe’s top 5 leagues at the moment 🔥 Vinícius Júnior for Real Madrid this season: 15 games (13 starts)46 take ons completed (3.07 pg) 36 chances created (2.4 pg) 9 goals5 assists 2 penalties won The best Brazilian in Europe’s top 5 leagues at the moment 🔥 https://t.co/TGnFCJexmq

Interestingly, his salary hike will make him the third-highest earner at Real Madrid, alongside Marcelo and Isco. Luka Modric and Karim Benzema will stay above him in the pay grade, with both players earning €10 million net per year.

Eden Hazard and Gareth Bale are the top earners at the club, pocketing €15 per year in net wages. However, both are expected to leave Los Blancos at the end of the current season.

Meanwhile, Vinicius wants to extend his stay at the Santiago Bernabeu. The Brazilian is eager to repay Real Madrid's trust in him.

Liverpool interested in Eden Hazard

Liverpool are interested in Eden Hazard.

The Belgian has failed to break into Carlo Ancelotti's plans at Real Madrid, and looks set to leave the club next year. Hazard has scored just five goals in 53 appearances for Los Blancos since joining them in 2019.

Real Madrid have run out of patience with the Belgian, and are willing to offload him next year. Liverpool have emerged as a destination for Hazard, with The Reds eager to take him to Anfield in January. However, Hazard's massive wage demands could cause the move to collapse.

AS Roma enter race to sign Luka Jovic

AS Roma have entered the race to sign Luka Jovic.

AS Roma are ready to sign the Serb in January. Jose Mourinho is planning to strengthen his attack this winter, and has his eyes on Jovic. However, the Serie A side want the player in a cut-price deal.

Edited by Bhargav