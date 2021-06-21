Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos planning swap deal for Liverpool star; club hoping to raise €160 million from player sales, and more - 21st June 2021

Real Madrid ended the 2020-21 season without silverware for the first time in a decade.

The La Liga giants are eager to put that disappointment behind them and are already planning for the upcoming season. The club have seen the departure of Zinedine Zidane and Sergio Ramos and are now ready to get back to the top under Carlo Ancelotti.

The Italian will be given a license to shape his squad, according to his plans. Real Madrid are likely to have a busy summer ahead. There are expected to be a few arrivals and departures at the club before the transfer window ends.

On that note, let’s take a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on 21st June 2021.

Real Madrid planning swap deal for Sadio Mane

Sadio Mane

Real Madrid are planning a swap deal with Liverpool for Sadio Mane, according to Caught Offside via Don Balon.

The Senegalese reportedly wants to leave Anfield after falling apart with Mohamed Salah. Jurgen Klopp is willing to sanction Mane's departure to nip the issue in the bud. Los Blancos are eager to take advantage of the situation and are reportedly planning a swap deal for Mane involving Marco Asensio.

The Spaniard has failed to live up to expectations at the Santiago Bernabeu, so Real Madrid want to offload him this summer. The 25-year-old is yet to reach his peak, so Klopp might be willing to take a risk on him.

The Reds have struggled due to their inconsistent attack last season, with Mane enduring a rather difficult campaign. Liverpool are optimistic that adding Asensio to their frontline would work wonders. Los Blancos are reportedly working behind the scenes to ensure that the swap deal sees the light of day.

Real Madrid hoping to raise €160 million from player sales

Gareth Bale

Real Madrid are hoping to raise €160 million from player sales this summer, according to Managing Madrid via ABC.

The COVID-19 pandemic has severely affected their finances, so Los Blancos are hoping to bid adieu to some of their big earners to balance their books. The La Liga giants are hoping to raise €70 million from the sale of Raphael Varane, who is wanted by both PSG and Manchester United.

Real Madrid hoping to cash in €160 million in transfers this summer -report https://t.co/NdCpoyv8hh pic.twitter.com/yFKKg6IyRi — Managing Madrid (@managingmadrid) June 20, 2021

Real Madrid also want €35 million for Luka Jovic, €30 million for Dani Ceballos and €25 million for Isco. Los Blancos could let Alvaro Odriozola, Brahim Diaz and Mariano leave for €20 million as well. The La Liga giants also hope to remove Gareth Bale and Marcelo from their wage books before the end of the summer.

Paris Saint-Germain enquire about Raphael Varane

Raphael Varane

Paris Saint-Germain have been in touch with Real Madrid to enquire about Raphael Varane, Marca reports.

The Frenchman, whose current deal expires next summer, wants to leave the Santiago Bernabeu for a new challenge. Los Blancos want to extend his stay, but Varane is reluctant to sign a new deal.

PSG inquire about availability of Raphael Varane -report https://t.co/Y0MM8v7MGH pic.twitter.com/lkCKZSAqbY — Managing Madrid (@managingmadrid) June 21, 2021

Manchester United have enquired about Varane's availability, and now PSG have followed suit too. If Varane continues to stall extension talks, Real Madrid could offload him this summer. Los Blancos could demand at least €50 million for Varane.

