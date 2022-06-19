Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos planning talks to sign Borussia Dortmund midfielder in 2023; Fiorentina working on loan move for Luka Jovic, and more - June 19, 2022

Real Madrid were on fire last season. The Spanish giants won the Supercopa de Espana, the La Liga and the UEFA Champions League to sum up a highly successful campaign.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are planning talks to sign a Borussia Dortmund midfielder next summer. Elsewhere, Fiorentina are working to take embattled Los Blancos forward Luka Jovic on loan. On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on June 19, 2022:

Real Madrid planning talks to sign Jude Bellingham in 2023

Jude Bellingham (left) has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are looking to initiate direct contact with Jude Bellingham to facilitate a move next summer, according to Defensa Central via The Hard Tackle. The English midfielder has been in super form for Borussia Dortmund of late. So Los Blancos believe he could add great value to their squad.

Bellingham moved to Signal Iduna Park in 2020 after catching the eye with Birmingham City. The 18-year-old has developed in leaps and bounds since then, emerging as one of the finest young midfielders in Europe.

The Englishman has registered ten goals and 18 assists from 90 games for BvB and already has a beeline for his signature. Los Blancos are among his ardent admirers.

Luka Modric and Toni Kroos have served Real Madrid well, but both are headed towards the twilight of their careers. With both players likely to hang their boots soon, the club have already begun laying down succession plans.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored Only Florian Wirtz (10) registered more assists than Jude Bellingham (8) of teenagers in Europe's top 5 leagues last season Only Florian Wirtz (10) registered more assists than Jude Bellingham (8) of teenagers in Europe's top 5 leagues last season 👶 Only Florian Wirtz (10) registered more assists than Jude Bellingham (8) of teenagers in Europe's top 5 leagues last season https://t.co/0SYPkb6mXD

The Spanish giants strengthened their midfield this summer by roping in Aurelien Tchouameni from Monaco.

Manager Carlo Ancelotti also has Eduardo Camavinga and Federico Valverde in his roster. The three are tipped to be the midfield trident of the future at the Santiago Bernabeu. However, Bellingham is a generational talent who could take the Los Blancos midfield to an even higher level.

As such, the La Liga champions are planning to win the race for his signature next summer. However, they will face competition from Manchester United and Liverpool for the 18-year-old.

Fiorentina working on loan move for Luka Jovic

Luka Jovic is likely to leave the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

Fiorentina are locked in negotiations with Real Madrid to take Luka Jovic on loan this summer, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Serbian striker has failed to live up to expectations since arriving at the Santiago Bernabeu in 2019. The 24-year-old has just three goals and five assists in 51 appearances across competitions for the La Liga giants. Ancelotti doesn’t consider him to be a part of his plans for next season.

Fabrizio Romano



Jović is understood to be open to the move, now up to the two clubs to cover his salary. Fiorentina are in direct negotiations with Real Madrid for Luka Jović on loan deal. Fiorentina are asking for Real to pay part of his salary. 🟣Jović is understood to be open to the move, now up to the two clubs to cover his salary. Fiorentina are in direct negotiations with Real Madrid for Luka Jović on loan deal. Fiorentina are asking for Real to pay part of his salary. 🟣🇷🇸 #transfersJović is understood to be open to the move, now up to the two clubs to cover his salary. https://t.co/V302qqQFXp

Los Blancos are willing to let him leave this summer, with the player also eager for a fresh start. Fiorentina are proposing a loan deal for the Serb, but want the La Liga giants to pay part of his salary.

Andriy Lunin wants to stay at Santiago Bernabeu

Andriy Lunin has decided to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Andriy Lunin wants to stay at Real Madrid beyond the summer, according to Defensa Central via The Hard Tackle.

The Ukrainian goalkeeper is behind Thibaut Courtois in the pecking order at the Bernabeu. The Belgian’s superb form has afforded Lunin very little first-team action. The 23-year-old has appeared just five times for Los Blancos since arriving in 2018, although he spent the first two years out on loan.

Lunin was previously linked with a loan move away from the club this summer. However, the Ukrainian has decided against leaving, as he and his family are settled in Madrid. Lunin also wants to fight for a place in Ancelotti’s team next season.

