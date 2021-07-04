Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos plotting loan move for Premier League star, midfield maestro wants to retire at Santiago Bernabeu, and more - 4th July 2021

Real Madrid have their task cut out ahead of a pivotal season. Los Blancos are expected to use the summer to transform their squad into one that can fight for silverware in the upcoming campaign. The Spanish giants were a shadow of their former self in both La Liga and Europe last season, failing to win any trophies and ultimately parting ways with Zinedine Zidane.

Carlo Ancelotti’s appointment is expected to be the first step towards their renaissance. Real Madrid are attempting to make a few key additions this summer in a bid to get back to their best in the 2021/22 campaign.

On that note, let’s look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from 4 July 2021.

Real Madrid plotting loan move for Premier League star

Donny van de Beek

Real Madrid are plotting a loan move for Donny van de Beek, according to The Hard Tackle via Daily Star. Los Blancos have already approached Manchester United with an offer, which could include an option to make the move permanent next year. The Dutchman joined the Red Devils from Ajax in a £40m deal last summer but has failed to live up to expectations at Old Trafford. Van de Beek managed just 15 starts in his debut season in the Premier League and endured a difficult start to life in England.

#mufc will allow Donny Van de Beek to leave the club this summer with interest from Real Madrid and the Spanish side have made a £2m loan offer for him. [star] — The United Stand (@UnitedStandMUFC) July 4, 2021

Despite his underwhelming season, Real Madrid remain interested in the Dutchman. Los Blancos want to induct some fresh blood into their aging midfield and are already looking at a host of targets. The loan move for the Manchester United outcast is initially expected to cost £2m. However, the deal will include a buying clause that will help the Red Devils recoup much of the amount they paid for van de Beek.

Midfield maestro wants to retire at Santiago Bernabeu

Toni Kroos

Toni Kroos has expressed a desire to retire at the Santiago Bernabeu. The German midfielder recently announced his retirement from international football to focus on his Los Blancos career. Kroos is a pivotal part of the Real Madrid team and his current contract is set to expire in 2023.

Speaking to Bild, the German spoke about his contract renewal and also expressed confidence that he would retire at the club.

“I believe that the year 2023 is appropriate, I will be 33. I will decide whether I will renew [at Real Madrid] for a season or two, that is still open for discussion, but I am absolutely certain that I will retire at Real Madrid” said Kroos.

🗣️ @ToniKroos: "Retirement? I believe that the year 2023 is appropriate, I will be 33. I will decide whether I will renew for a season or two, that is still open for discussion, but I am absolutely certain that I will retire at Real Madrid." [@BILD] 🇩🇪 pic.twitter.com/cGBDIjkVtV — Infinite Madrid (@InfiniteMadrid) July 3, 2021

AC Milan interested in Real Madrid star

Isco

AC Milan are interested in Isco, according to Managing Madrid via La Gazzetta Dello Sport. The Rossoneri believe the Real Madrid star could be a good replacement for Hakan Calhanoglu, who has joined Inter Milan. Isco has dropped down the pecking order at the Santiago Bernabeu and Los Blancos want to let him go for the right price.

AC Milan share a cordial relationship with Real Madrid, so the two sides could come to an agreement for the Spaniard. The 29-year-old has a €20m price tag but it is not yet clear whether the Serie A giants are willing to match that valuation.

Edited by Diptanil Roy