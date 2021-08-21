Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos have pre-agreement with Erling Haaland over 2022 move, club handed opportunity to sign French star, and more - 21st August 2021

Real Madrid are running out of time to complete their summer business. Los Blancos have only added David Alaba to their squad so far, with the Austrian joining on a free transfer.

Carlo Ancelotti remains eager to bring in a few others, especially with the Spanish giants expected to fight for the league this season.

Real Madrid, however, are already preparing for next summer, with a pre-agreement in place with one of the hottest strikers in the world. Los Blancos are also eyeing midfield additions this summer, while they have tied down one of their stars to a new deal.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from August 21, 2021.

Real Madrid have pre-agreement with Erling Haaland over 2022 move

Real Madrid have a pre-agreement with Erling Haaland regarding a move next summer, according to Daily Star via Siro Lopez. The Norwegian is already one of the hottest strikers in world football and has a host of admirers around Europe.

Los Blancos retain an interest in the Borussia Dortmund star, who was aggressively pursued by Chelsea before the Premier League giants decided to settle for Romelu Lukaku.

Real Madrid are aware that pricing Haaland away this summer is impossible, but have already made provisions to secure his signature in a year.

Los Blancos are working to find a long-term successor to Karim Benzema and believe that the Norwegian is the ideal candidate to carry the legacy forward.

And speaking on Twitch, Spanish journalist Siro Lopez claimed that the La Liga giants will secure their target next summer.

“Haaland? What I know is there is a pre-agreement between Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund and Haaland for the player to join Madrid in 2022,” said Lopez

Los Blancos handed opportunity to sign French star

Real Madrid have been handed a chance to sign Aurelien Tchouameni, according to The Hard Tackle via AS. However, Los Blancos have turned down the opportunity and will not pursue the Frenchman now.

Tchouameni is one of the rising stars of European football and there’s already a beeline for his services. The La Liga giants have been linked to quite a few midfielders this summer, with Toni Kroos in his 30s and Luka Modric in the twilight of his career.

As such, Tchouameni is expected to be of interest to Real Madrid. However, Los Blancos are fully focused on securing a move for Kylian Mbappe and have let the opportunity pass.

Real Madrid ace signs new contract

Karim Benzema has signed a new contract with Real Madrid, the club have confirmed. The Frenchman was in the final year of his previous deal but will stay at the Santiago Bernabeu until the summer of 2023.

That means Benzema will be with Los Blancos at least until he’s 35.

Benzema joined Real Madrid in 2009 and has scored 281 goals for Los Blancos so far. The Frenchman is now the fifth highest goal-scorer in the club’s history and needs just 27 goals more to jump up to third in the list.

