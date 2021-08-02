Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos preparing contract extension for French star, Premier League ace rules out move to Santiago Bernabeu, and more - 2nd August 2021

Real Madrid endured a disappointing 2020-21 campaign, failing to defend their La Liga title in the process. Carlo Ancelotti has been roped in to steer the ship and Los Blancos are hoping to turn over a new leaf under the tutelage of the Italian.

Ancelotti’s previous reign at the Santiago Bernabeu was highly successful, even though the league title stayed out of his reach.

Real Madrid is hoping the Italian can weave his magic again in the upcoming campaign. Los Blancos want to strengthen their squad over the summer and are also eager to hold on to their prized assets.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from August 2, 2021.

Real Madrid preparing contract extension for French star

Karim Benzema

Real Madrid is planning to extend Karim Benzema’s contract, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. The Frenchman is one of the longest-serving players at the club and made a £31.5 million move to the Santiago Bernabeu from Lyon in 2008.

Since then, Benzema has appeared 559 times for Los Blancos in all competitions, scoring 279 goals and registering 144 assists. The 33-year-old has helped the La Liga giants lift 19 trophies over 11 seasons and was the sole shining light in an underwhelming attack last season.

Benzema managed 30 goals from 46 appearances in all competitions in the 2020-21 season, his second-highest goals tally in a season for Real Madrid.

The Frenchman’s current deal expires next season and Los Blancos have now offered to extend his stay until at least 2023, as they consider him among the few untouchables in the squad.

Real Madrid are set to offer Karim Benzema a new contract until June 2023, as planned since May. ⚪️🇫🇷 #RealMadrid



Real want Benzema to extend the agreement as he’s considered ‘untouchable’. https://t.co/5rmNwaPI93 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 1, 2021

Premier League ace rules out move to Santiago Bernabeu

James Rodriguez

James Rodriguez has ruled out a return to Real Madrid this summer, Goal reports. The Colombian played under Carlo Ancelotti during the Italian’s first tenure at the Santiago Bernabeu and was also a part of Ancelotti’s Everton squad last season.

Rodriguez was linked with Los Blancos this summer, but the Toffees star is not interested in returning to his old hunting ground.

Real Madrid could be looking for midfield reinforcements this summer, but it now appears that a move for Rodriguez is off the books. When asked if he would like to return to the Santiago Bernabeu, the Colombian revealed that the chapter is closed.

"No, I don't think so. It is a closed cycle now, which is not going to be repeated," said Rodriguez.

James Rodriguez says he doesn't know where he'll be next season, but has ruled out a Real Madrid return 👀 pic.twitter.com/7dJmR4bfax — Goal (@goal) July 31, 2021

Real Madrid receive boost in attempt to keep Rodrygo at the club

Rodrygo Goes

Real Madrid has received a big boost in their quest to keep Rodrygo Goes at the club, Marca reports. La Liga regulations only allow three non-EU players to be registered for the first-team squad.

Following Brexit, there were fears that Gareth Bale would be added to the group of non-EU players at the Santiago Bernabeu, with Rodrigo, Vinicius Junior and Eder Militao already on that list.

However, the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) has come to an agreement with La Liga and the Spanish Players’ Association (AFE) which confirms British players will not be counted as non-EU until the expiry of their current deals.

As such, Rodrygo’s place in the Real Madrid squad is safe.

