Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos prioritising move for Leicester City star; club turn down chance to sign Barcelona ace, and more - 7 February 2022

Real Madrid secured a hard-fought 1-0 win over Getafe on Sunday to stay six points clear atop the La Liga table. A Marco Asensio strike in the 74th minute helped Carlo Ancelotti’s men return to winning ways following their Copa Del Rey elimination against Athletic Bilbao.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are prioritising a move for a Leicester City defender this summer. Elsewhere, the La Liga giants have turned down the chance to sign a Barcelona star.

On that note, here’s a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on 7th February 2022.

Real Madrid prioritising move for Wesley Fofana

Real Madrid are prioritising a move for Wesley Fofana this summer.

Real Madrid are prioritising a move for Wesley Fofana this summer, according to The Hard Tackle via Defensa Central. The La Liga giants have ended their pursuit of Antonio Rudiger, and now have their eyes on the Leicester City man.

Fofana joined the Foxes as a relatively unknown entity in 2020, but soon became a household name. The Frenchman has been a rock in the backline for the Premier League side since his debut, playing a key role in their FA Cup triumph last season. The 21-year-old’s steady rise has generated attention from clubs around Europe.

Unfortunately, a season-long injury last summer hampered his chances of securing a move away from the King Power Stadium. Nevertheless, his stock remains high despite not kicking a ball this season, with Los Blancos among his suitors.

Ancelotti desires an able backup to his current centre-back pairing of David Alaba and Eder Militao.

Rodgers has confirmed Wesley Fofana will return to training from 14th Feb with a view to playing before the end of the month.



"He’s doing terrific. He’s been looking very strong.”



"He's doing terrific. He's been looking very strong." "For a young players I've been really impressed by his mentality and attitude."

The Spanish side have Nacho and Jesus Vallejo on their roster, but neither have managed to impress the Italian.

Real Madrid were planning a Bosman move for Rudiger this summer, with the German set to leave Chelsea at the end of the season. However, the 28-year-old’s wage demands have forced the La Liga giants to pursue alternative targets. Jules Kounde is an option, but his €80 million release clause could prove to be a deal-breaker.

Fofana has emerged as a possible alternative. He will likely cost around €40 million, and Los Blancos have made him their priority target for the summer. However, the Spanish side will keep an eye on the 21-year-old’s recovery from injury before taking a final decision.

Los Blancos turn down chance to sign Ronald Araujo

Real Madrid have turned down the chance to sign Ronald Araujo.

Real Madrid have turned down the chance to sign Ronald Araujo, according to The Hard Tackle via Defensa Central.

The Uruguayan centre-back is involved in a contract standoff with Barcelona at the moment. The 22-year-old’s current deal with Blaugrana is set to expire in the summer of 2023. The club want to extend his stay, but have found little success in negotiations with the player.

Araujo looks set to leave the Camp Nou, and Los Blancos were offered his services by the player’s representatives. However, the Merengues swiftly turned down the opportunity, and want to concentrate on other targets instead.

Marcelo wanted by Inter Miami

Inter Miami are interested in Marcelo.

Inter Miami are interested in Marcelo, according to The Hard Tackle via Defensa Central.

The Brazilian, who has made over 500 appearances, is set to leave Real Madrid at the end of his current contract this summer. The 33-year-old has dropped down the pecking order at the Santiago Bernabeu, and is no longer first choice under Carlo Ancelotti. The Italian is willing to let Marcelo leave at the end of the season.

Marcelo has offers from Brazil on his table, but he could also make an appearance in the MLS. Inter Miami are eager to secure his services, and have already offered him a contract. The Brazilian is also warming up to a move to the US.

