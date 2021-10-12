Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos ready to battle Barcelona for Real Sociedad star; Leicester City planning January move for Spanish midfielder, and more - 11th October 2021

Real Madrid are preparing to welcome Athletic Bilbao to the Santiago Bernabeu this weekend. Los Blancos are top of the La Liga table after eight games in the league. Their opponents, though, are in seventh place, with three fewer points than Madrid.

Meanwhile, off the field, Real Madrid are ready to battle Barcelona for the services of a Spanish attacker. Elsewhere, Leicester City are planning a move for a Los Blancos midfielder at the turn of the year.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on 11th October 2021.

Real Madrid ready to battle Barcelona for Mikel Oyarzabal

Real Madrid are locked in a battle with Barcelona for Mikel Oyarzabal.

Real Madrid are locked in a battle with Barcelona for the signature of Mikel Oyarzabal, according to The Hard Tackle via El Nacional.

The Spanish attacker has been in blistering form for Real Sociedad since breaking into their first team six years ago. Oyarzabal has been among the finest players in La Liga for the past few seasons, and his consistency has endeared him to Los Blancos.

Real Madrid are planning to bolster their frontline next year, and are now ready to bring in Oyarzabal to shore up their attack. The 24-year-old has already shown he has the tools to succeed with Los Blancos, and could be a fabulous addition to Carlo Ancelotti's side.

However, Real Madrid will face stiff competition for his signature from Barcelona. The Blaugrana also desire attacking reinforcements next year, and have earmarked the Spaniard as an option. However, prising Oyarzabal away from Real Sociedad will not be cheap.

The player currently has a €70 million price tag on his head. To exacerbate matters, Oyarzabal has been advised to choose Barcelona over Los Blancos by Luis Enrique. However, it is not clear whether the Blaugrana can afford such an exorbitant fee for the talented player.

Leicester City planning January move for Isco

Leicester City are planning a move for Isco in January.

Leicester City are planning a move for Isco in January, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes. The Spaniard has slid down the pecking order at the Santiago Bernabeu, and Real Madrid do not consider him as part of their plans going forward.

Ekrem KONUR @Ekremkonur

app.adjust.com/cwkp1l6 👀Leicester City are keen to sign Isco, whose contract with Real Madrid expires in 2022. #LFC Under Carlo Ancelotti this season, the player nicknamed Magia Magic) in the dressing room hasn’t really got a look in. #HalaMadrid 🎯VOLE 👀Leicester City are keen to sign Isco, whose contract with Real Madrid expires in 2022. #LFCUnder Carlo Ancelotti this season, the player nicknamed Magia Magic) in the dressing room hasn’t really got a look in. #HalaMadrid🎯VOLE

app.adjust.com/cwkp1l6 https://t.co/nk1Uis3jhG

Meanwhile, Leicester City are ready to offer Isco a new lease of life. Despite failing to feature for Real Madrid on a regular basis, Isco remains a player in demand.

The Foxes believe the Spaniard could regain his lost form at the King Power Stadium. However, James Madison is the preferred choice for the No.10 role with the Premier League side, so Isco might not be guaranteed regular game time with Leicester City as well.

Gareth Bale edging closer to return from injury

Gareth Bale is edging closer to a return from injury.

Gareth Bale is edging closer to a return from injury, according to AS. The Welshman's recovery from a muscle injury has progressed well, and he is expected to return to action for Real Madrid by the end of this month. Bale has not been in action since picking up an injury on 11th September.

Infinite Madrid @InfiniteMadrid 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 Gareth Bale is recovering well and he could be back by the end of this month. @diarioas 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 Gareth Bale is recovering well and he could be back by the end of this month. @diarioas https://t.co/jvyPfviiL4

It was initially believed that Los Blancos would have to manage without Gareth Bale for as many as ten weeks. However, the Welshman now looks set to give Real Madrid a much-needed boost by returning well ahead of schedule.

