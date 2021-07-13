Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos ready to offer €40m for Danish star, AC Milan eye Isco as replacement for Hakan Calhanoglu, and more - 13th July 2021

Real Madrid is hoping to have a squad fit to challenge for the title when they take to the field next season. Los Blancos finished the recent campaign in second position in La Liga and could only reach the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League.

The Spanish giants ended the season without silverware for the first time in over a decade and have now entrusted Carlo Ancelotti to get them back to the top.

Real Madrid is targeting improvements in attack and midfield this summer. Los Blancos are even ready to offload players who do not fit into the Italian’s plans.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from July 13, 2021.

Real Madrid ready to offer €40m for Danish star

Real Madrid is willing to offer €40 million for Mikkel Damsgaard, according to The Hard Tackle via El Gol Digital. The Danish winger enjoyed a stellar season with Sampdoria in Serie A and came into his own at Euro 2020.

Damsgaard registered two goals and one assist from five games as Denmark reached the semi-finals.

He is being tracked by a host of top clubs around Europe, including Los Blancos, who are enthralled by his ability to play both in attack and midfield.

Real Madrid is looking for a long-term replacement for Luka Modric and believes that the Dane could carry out a box-to-box role at the Santiago Bernabeu. Damsgaard would also be a fine option in attack, where he could be devastating from the flanks.

Carlo Ancelotti could even use the 21-year-old in attack if required. The Dane’s versatility could be an asset for Los Blancos, and the La Liga giants are willing to offer Sampdoria €30 million to €40 million for his services.

AC Milan eye Isco as replacement for Hakan Calhanoglu

AC Milan is eyeing Isco as a replacement for Hakan Calhanoglu, according to Marca. The Serie A giants also have former Real Madrid star James Rodriguez on their list.

Calhanoglu left the club as a free agent and moved to Inter Milan this summer. The Rossoneri are searching for a replacement and have zeroed in on Isco.

The Spaniard’s current deal expires in a year, and Real Madrid is not interested in extending his stay at the Santiago Bernabeu. Los Blancos are instead looking to offload him this summer to avoid losing him for free next year.

Real Madrid secure services of Barcelona starlet

Real Madrid have secured the services of Barcelona starlet Jaume Jardi, Marca reports. The 19-year-old recently captained the Blaugrana youth team but has been out of contract since the start of the month.

Jardi rose through the ranks at the Camp Nou and was the top scorer for the youth team last season, registering nine goals and three assists.

Los Blancos are attempting to build a winning team at Castilla and already have a bunch of talented youngsters in their kitty.

The likes of Miguel Gutierrez, Sergio Arribas, Marvin Park, and Antonio Blanco are expected to play a part in the first team next season, and now Jardi has been added to that list.

