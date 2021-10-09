Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos ready to offload Eden Hazard, club reluctant to pay €30m for Spanish prodigy, and more - 9th October 2021

Real Madrid look like a team on a mission in the current campaign. Los Blancos failed to win silverware last season and are determined to make amends this time around. Carlo Ancelotti has already taken his team to the top of the table after the first eight games of the season.

Real Madrid have run out of patience with Eden Hazard and are ready to bid him adieu. Los Blancos are also not willing to pay €30m for a Spanish prodigy who plays for Villarreal.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from 9 October 2021.

Real Madrid ready to offload Eden Hazard

Real Madrid are ready to offload Eden Hazard, according to The Hard Tackle via El Nacional. The Belgian's woes have refused to end since moving to the Santiago Bernabeu and it now appears Los Blancos are ready to cut their losses in January.

Hazard joined Real Madrid from Chelsea in the summer of 2019. Los Blancos broke the bank to get their man, who was touted as a potential replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Portuguese had departed the Santiago Bernabeu a year earlier and the Belgian was expected to take his place in the team. Not only has Hazard failed to step into Cristiano Ronaldo's shoes, the Belgian has been a shadow of his former self.

Sporting Index @sportingindex 🔵 In seven years at Chelsea, Eden Hazard missed 18 games through injury.⚪️ In the two years he has been at Real Madrid, Eden Hazard has missed 57 games.🚑 He has now picked up a new hamstring injury on international duty... 🔵 In seven years at Chelsea, Eden Hazard missed 18 games through injury.⚪️ In the two years he has been at Real Madrid, Eden Hazard has missed 57 games.🚑 He has now picked up a new hamstring injury on international duty... https://t.co/vzaTmuvIEm

Injuries have played spoilsport while Hazard has endured a prolonged lack of form in Spain. The Belgian has five goals and nine assists from 51 appearances in all competitions for Real Madrid, which doesn't justify his price tag.

Los Blancos plan to add Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to their roster next year, meaning Hazard will be surplus to requirements. The La Liga giants, as such, want to end his stay at the Santiago Bernabeu in January.

Los Blancos reluctant to pay €30m for Yeremi Pino

Real Madrid have no intentions of paying €30m for Yeremi Pino, according to The Hard Tackle via Defensa Central. Los Blancos are interested in securing the Spanish prodigy's signature but do not want to match his release clause. The 18-year-old has become a regular in the Villarreal team of late and is wanted by a host of top clubs across Europe.

Real Madrid are always on the lookout for generational young talents, which is why they are interested in Pino. However, Villarreal will not let the youngster leave unless his release clause is met.

Karim Benzema dreams of winning Ballon d'Or

Karim Benzema wants to win the Ballon d'Or

Karim Benzema wants to win the Ballon d'Or. In a recent interview with AS, the Real Madrid star revealed it was his childhood dream to get his hands on the prestigious award one day. Speaking about the award, Benzema said:

"Since I was a kid, it was always a dream of mine to win the Ballon d'Or... it's the dream for most players. It's true that football is a team game but when you help the side to win, when you're instrumental in triumphs, when you score winning goals, it's natural for any player to aspire to win the Ballon d'Or."

