Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos ready to put faith in Brazilian defender; Gareth Bale decides on his future, and more - 20th July 2021

Real Madrid are preparing well for the new season under Carlo Ancelotti. Los Blancos have managed a win and a draw in their two pre-season games so far as the Italian is slowly moulding his team into shape. The La Liga giants are missing quite a few of their first-team players, who are expected to return to the Santiago Bernabeu at the end of their holidays.

Real Madrid are eager to fight for silverware next season and remain determined to make the most out of the current talents in their squad. On that note, let’s take a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on 20 July 2021.

Real Madrid ready to put faith in Eder Militao

Eder Militao could remain in Madrid.

Real Madrid are willing to promote Eder Militao as a replacement for Raphael Varane, according to Football Espana via Lucas Navarrete. Los Blancos believe the Brazilian is ready to fill the shoes of the Frenchman, who looks set to leave the Santiago Bernabeu this summer. It was previously believed that their star defender’s departure would force the La Liga giants to dive for a replacement.

However, having already brought in David Alaba, Real Madrid are not eager to invest in another defender this summer. Instead, Los Blancos will put their faith in Militao, who was a revelation last season. The La Liga giants are hoping the Brazilian can build on his performances and rise to the occasion in the upcoming campaign.

Before the Euros, RM wanted to replace Varane with either Kounde or Pau Torres. Neither one was particularly exciting during the tournament and RM are now ready to face the 21-22 season with Militao-Alaba-Nacho-Vallejo/Chust as their CBs. Mendy also an option if needed. — Lucas Navarrete (@LucasNavarreteM) July 19, 2021

Apart from Militao and Alaba, Ancelotti will also be able to call upon Nacho Fernandes, Victor Chust and Jesus Vallejo. Ferland Mendy could also be an option if necessary, and as such, Real Madrid are ready to prioritise other positions at the moment.

Gareth Bale decides on his future

Gareth Bale

Gareth Bale has decided to stay at Real Madrid for the 2021-22 season, AS reports.

Initial reports suggested that the Welshman would be open to a move to the MLS. A broken relationship with Zinedine Zidane has hurt his chances at the Santiago Bernabeu in recent times. But with Carlo Ancelotti’s arrival, the Welshman is hoping for a fresh start.

Since his arrival in 2013/14 season, Gareth Bale 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 has scored 105 goals with Real Madrid, only Cristiano Ronaldo 🇵🇹 (249) and Karim Benzema 🇫🇷 (192) have scored more over this period. [Opta] #RMAlive pic.twitter.com/w8MJ4GPlAM — RouteOneFootball (@Route1futbol) July 19, 2021

The Italian reportedly played a big part in convincing Bale to stay at Real Madrid for the upcoming season. However, the Welshman could opt for the MLS once his current Los Blancos contract expires next summer.

Real Madrid have no intention of offloading Vinicus Jr.

Vinicius Junior

Real Madrid have no intention of offloading Vinicius Junior this summer, according to 90Min via Goal. Los Blancos are eager to bring Kylian Mbappe to the Santiago Bernabeu and are planning to raise funds by selling a few of their current stars. Raphael Varane, Isco and Eden Hazard are believed to be on that list, but Vinicius is not included there.

Real Madrid believe the Brazilian will eventually become one of the best players in the world, and Carlo Ancelotti is also eager to work with him. However, the report does add that a big offer in the range of £60 million could force Los Blancos to change their minds and address competition for non-EU spots in their squad.

