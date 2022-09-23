Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos receive boost in pursuit of Borussia Dortmund midfielder; Eden Hazard worried about his situation at Santiago Bernabeu, and more - September 23, 2022

Real Madrid are preparing for their upcoming La Liga game against Osasuna at the start of October. Carlo Ancelotti's wards sit comfortably atop the league table, two points ahead of second-placed Barcelona.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos have received a boost in their pursuit of a Borussia Dortmund midfielder. Elsewhere, Eden Hazard is worried about his situation at the Santiago Bernabeu.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on September 23, 2022:

Real Madrid receive boost in Jude Bellingham pursuit

Jude Bellingham wants to move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid have received a boost in their pursuit of Jude Bellingham. According to El Chiringuito journalist Jose Alvarez Haya, as cited by Sports Mole, the English midfielder prefers a move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

The 19-year-old is earning rave reviews at Borussia Dortmund and is wanted by a host of clubs around Europe.

Los Blancos are in the mix but will face competition from Manchester City, Liverpool and Manchester United. However, Bellingham only has eyes for the La Liga giants and wants to be a part of a historic midfield at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Englishman has appeared 100 times for BvB so far, registering 13 goals and 18 assists.

Eden Hazard worried about his situation at Santiago Bernabeu

Eden Hazard is eager for more game time at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Eden Hazard is worried his lack of game time at Real Madrid could hurt his chances of being in Belgium's FIFA World Cup squad in Qatar later this year. The 31-year-old has struggled for game time at the Santiago Bernabeu under Carlo Ancelotti recently.

Speaking to RTI after an impressive outing with his nation against Wales, Hazard said that he's preparing to get in shape for the quadrennial competition.

"I was happy to start another match. You saw that, I think. I'm happy when I play, and it was nice to play for the supporters here (in Brussels) again. Our first half was very good. I know what I can do. Now I want to get in shape for the World Cup. We'll see what the coach (Roberto Martinez) decides, but I'm happiest when I play," said Hazard.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #RealMadrid



“There’ve been difficult times when I want to play and… I don’t play”, quotes via Eden Hazard on his moment at Real Madrid: “It’s a delicate situation as I want to play more. I feel good at Real Madrid, yes — but I know what I can do when I play”.“There’ve been difficult times when I want to play and… I don’t play”, quotes via @marca Eden Hazard on his moment at Real Madrid: “It’s a delicate situation as I want to play more. I feel good at Real Madrid, yes — but I know what I can do when I play”. ⚪️ #RealMadrid“There’ve been difficult times when I want to play and… I don’t play”, quotes via @marca. https://t.co/uyM6zgbz45

The Belgian added hat he needs to play more with Los Blancos to regain his form.

"When I play, I give it my all. It's a delicate situation at Real Madrid. I feel like playing more, but I can't do more. I've always said the old Eden Hazard will come back when he plays. I just need to get back into the rhythm. We are going to try to play a good game there and prepare ourselves for the World Cup," said Hazard.

Hazard has one goal from four games for the La Liga giants this season.

Jordi Alba lavishes praise on Dani Carvajal

Dani Carvajal continues to impress at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Jordi Alba has lavished praise on Dani Carvajal. The Real Madrid right-back has been in outstanding form this season and gave a brilliant reminder of his qualities against Atletico Madrid. His exploits have not missed the attention of Alba.

Despite playing for rivals Barcelona, Alba has acknowledged the quality of his compatriot. Speaking recently, Alba labelled Carvajal the best in his position right now and also added that they are close friends.

"He has been at a high level for many years; he is very competitive. He is the best at his position in recent years. Too bad to have him in the rival. We are very good friends," said Alba.

Carvajal has appeared eight times for Los Blancos this season.

