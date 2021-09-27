Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos renew interest in Bundesliga midfielder, club keeping a close eye on La Liga defender, and more - 27th September 2021

The Real Madrid bandwagon was brought to a brief pause on Saturday (September 25), with Villarreal managing to wrestle away a 0-0 draw from the Santiago Bernabeu. However, Los Blancos continue to be top of the La Liga table, with five wins out of a possible seven.

On the transfer front, Real Madrid have reignited their interest in a Bundesliga midfielder. Los Blancos are also keeping a close eye on a Villarreal defender who has been on their radar for a while.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from 27 September 2021.

Real Madrid renew interest in Florian Neuhaus

Real Madrid reignite interest in Florian Neuhaus.

Real Madrid have reignited their interest in Florian Neuhaus according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes. The German midfielder has developed in leaps and bounds since joining Borussia Monchengladbach in 2017 and is now an integral part of the first eleven. Neuhaus has appeared 122 times for the Bundesliga side, registering 16 goals and 20 assists so far. His impressive form has caught the eye of Los Blancos.

Real Madrid were linked with Neuhaus in the summer, but Los Blancos opted for Eduardo Camavinga instead. However, Carlo Ancelotti is an admirer of the 24-year-old and has asked the La Liga giants to renew their interest in the player. The Italian is planning for midfield reinforcements, with Luka Modric nearing the end of his career and Toni Kroos also on the wrong side of thirty.

Neuhaus has emerged as an option, although Real Madrid are also monitoring other targets. However, Los Blancos will face competition for the German midfielder's services from Liverpool and Manchester United. Chelsea and Bayern Munich also have their eyes on the player, who could ignite a bidding war for his services next summer.

Los Blancos keeping a close eye on Pau Torres

Real Madrid are monitoring Pau Torres.

Real Madrid are keeping a close eye on Pau Torres, according to The Hard Tackle via Defensa Central. Los Blancos have lost both Raphael Varane and Sergio Ramos this summer, but only managed to bring in David Alaba. The La Liga giants are expected to bolster their backline next summer and Torres is among the players on their radar.

PositionalPlayMerchant @xaviGoatFC Pau Torres against Madrid



clearances - 3

Blocked shots - 3

2/4 Aerial duels won

2/2 Ground duels won

6/9 Long balls completed

2/2 dribbles completed



The Spaniard has earned rave reviews since breaking into the Villarreal team. Torres has appeared 92 times for the La Liga side, finding the back of the net on four occasions and setting up five others. Real Madrid have been on his trail for some time and could attempt to bring him to the Santiago Bernabeu next summer.

Carlo Ancelotti backs Real Madrid star to win Ballon d'Or

Carlo Ancelotti has tipped Karim Benzema to win the Ballon d'Or

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has backed Karim Benzema to win the Ballon d'Or this year. Speaking to the press, the Italian was full of praise for his star striker.

Also Read

"Yes, I think for what he’s doing and what he did last season, [Benzema] has to be on the list of players who could win the Ballon d’Or. Having said that, Karim has time to win it. I don’t think this will be his last season. I think Karim is like wine, he gets better with age," said Ancelotti.

