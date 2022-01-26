Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos won't sanction January departure for Luka Jovic; club reject bid for star prodigy, and more - 26 January 2022

Real Madrid are on a roll this season, having already picked up their first silverware of the season by winning the Spanish Super Cup. They are in contention in three other competitions too.

Los Blancos are top of La Liga, and have progressed to the knockouts of the Champions League. They are also through to the Copa Del Rey quarter-finals, where they'll face Athletic Club.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are not ready to let Luka Jovic leave the Santiago Bernabeu this month. Elsewhere, Madrid have turned down an offer from a Swiss club for their prodigy Rafa Marin.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on 26th January 2022.

Real Madrid won't sanction January departure for Luka Jovic

Real Madrid are not ready to let Luka Jovic leave this month.

Real Madrid are not ready to let Luka Jovic leave this month, according to Marca. The Serb was previously tipped to depart the Santiago Bernabeu in January in search of greener pastures elsewhere. However, Los Blancos have shelved those plans for now.

Jovic joined Real Madrid in the summer of 2019 as one of the rising stars of European football. However, he has failed to live up to that billing so far. Los Blancos seemed eager to offload the 24-year-old this month. However, a recent injury to Karim Benzema has forced them to hold onto Jovic for a while.

Infinite Madrid @InfiniteMadrid Benzema spent 4 hours today at Valdebebas getting treatment from the club's physios. The player has confirmed to everyone around him that the injury isn't serious. Benzema spent 4 hours today at Valdebebas getting treatment from the club's physios. The player has confirmed to everyone around him that the injury isn't serious. @SQuirante 🇫🇷 Benzema spent 4 hours today at Valdebebas getting treatment from the club's physios. The player has confirmed to everyone around him that the injury isn't serious. @SQuirante

The Frenchman picked up a hamstring injury last weekend, and test results are awaited to determine the extent of his injury. This is Benzema’s second injury in the past few weeks, which has Real Madrid worried. If their star striker is to spend a lengthy spell out of action, they would want to have adequate backups in the squad.

Jovic’s departure would leave only Mariano Diaz as the recognised centre-forward in Carlo Ancelotti’s roster. So Los Blancos are unwilling to let that happen and, as such, will not let Jokic leave this month. However, the Serb has scored just once this season.

Los Blancos reject Basel's bid for Rafa Marin

Real Madrid have turned down an offer from FC Basel for Rafa Marin, according to Marca.

The 19-year-old defender is tipped to have a bright future ahead. He has already caught the eye with the club’s youth team, and Basel were hoping to secure his services. The Swiss club contracted the player’s representatives, and even submitted a bid for Marin.

However, Los Blancos have no intention of offloading their prized asset. The teenager is highly regarded by Ancelotti, and could make his first-team bow this year.

Real Madrid lead race for Brazilian starlet

Real Madrid are leading the race to sign highly rated Brazilian teenager Endrick, according to Fichajes.

The 15-year-old is the latest talent to emerge out of the South American nation. Endrick has an astonishing record of 167 goals from 170 games across competitions for Palmeiras' youth teams. He is now wanted by a host of clubs around Europe, including Barcelona and Los Blancos. However, he is not expected to arrive in the continent before he turns 18.

Madrid Xtra. @MadridXtra | Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester City, PSG, Bayern, Barca in addition to Real Madrid are following Endrick closely. Palmeiras value him at €40m and believe he is a generational talent. His favourite club is Real Madrid. | Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester City, PSG, Bayern, Barca in addition to Real Madrid are following Endrick closely. Palmeiras value him at €40m and believe he is a generational talent. His favourite club is Real Madrid. @SkySportsNews [🥇] 🚨| Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester City, PSG, Bayern, Barca in addition to Real Madrid are following Endrick closely. Palmeiras value him at €40m and believe he is a generational talent. His favourite club is Real Madrid. @SkySportsNews [🥇] https://t.co/43Q0B8oRFN

Also Read Article Continues below

The Brazilian prefers a move to the Santiago Bernabeu over Camp Nou. Real Madrid are already preparing an offer for the 15-year-old, although they'll face competition from the Blaugrana for his services.

Edited by Bhargav