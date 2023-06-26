Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos set to announce Vinicius renewal; club offered chance to sign Beto, and more - June 26, 2023

Real Madrid finished second in La Liga in the recently concluded season, ten points behind champions Barcelona. Manager Carlo Ancelotti is working to assemble a squad that can wrestle back the league in the upcoming campaign.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are likely to announce Vinicius Junior's renewal soon. Elsewhere, the La Liga giants have been offered the chance to sign Udinese striker Beto.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on June 26, 2023:

Real Madrid set to announce Vinicius Junior renewal

Vinicius Junior has committed his future at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are likely to announce the contract renewal of Vinicius Junior soon, according to Marca.

The Brazilian has developed in leaps and bounds since joining the La Liga giants from Flamengo in 2018. He's arguably one of the club's most important players at the moment and also one of the best in his position.

His efforts have earned him admirers across the continent, but Los Blancos have always considered him untouchable. The player in now indispensable to their plans, especially since Karim Benzema's move to Saudi Arabia. The Frenchman has been the key goalscorer for Real Madrid in recent seasons, so Vinicius will now have to step up in his absence.

The Brazilian has all the ingredients to live up to the billing and has shown over the last few years that he can be decisive for the La Liga giants. Los Blancos have already extended his stay at the Santiago Bernabeu last year, and an official announcement from the club is expected in the coming days. Vinicius is happy at Madrid and is expected to take his game to the next level in the upcoming season.

Real Madrid are building a team for the present and the future, having signed Jude Bellingham this summer from Borussia Dortmund. Kylian Mbappe is also expected to arrive in time, but Vinicius remains the face of the project.

Los Blancos have handed him the iconic No. 7 shirt ahead of the new season to further outline his importance to the club.

Los Blancos offered chance to sign Beto

Beto could be on the move this summer.

Real Madrid have been offered a chance to sign Beto, according to Defensa Central via The Hard Tackle.

The La Liga giants are expected to sign a new No. 9 this summer following the departure of Karim Benzema. Joselu has been roped in on a temporary move, but he could only be a short-time fix. Los Blancos also remain heavily linked with a move for Kylian Mbappe, but prising him away from Paris Saint-Germain this summer could be a tricky affair.

Ancelotti has now been afforded the opportunity to add more firepower to his frontline this year. Beto's representatives have offered the player's services to the club, and Udinese are expected to let him go for €30 million.

However, Real Madrid have turned down the offer, as they have have Joselu in their ranks. Beto has also been offered to Tottenham Hotspur.

Zinedine Zidane backs Jude Bellingham to succeed at Santiago Bernabeu

Jude Bellingham arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

Zinedine Zidane reckons Jude Bellingham has all the ingredients to succeed with Los Blancos.

The English midfielder left Borussia Dortmund this summer to join Los Blancos in a blockbuster move. The 19-year-old has been outstanding for club and country recently, and the La Liga giants fought off competition from Liverpool and Manchester City to get their man.

Speaking to Telefoot, Zidane pointed out that Bellingham is ready to play at the Santiago Bernabeu.

"He is an important player. He is a player with a great future, and he is ready to play for Real Madrid. I was with him watching the Champions League final in Paris against Liverpool," said Zidane.

Bellingham will wear Zidane's iconic No. 5 jersey next season.

