Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos step up Jude Bellingham plans; Marco Asensio still hopeful of extension, and more - March 13, 2023

Real Madrid are preparing to face Liverpool at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday (March 15) in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second leg. Carlo Ancelotti’s team have a 5-2 lead from the first leg.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos have stepped up their efforts to bring Jude Bellingham to the Santiago Bernabeu. Elsewhere, Marco Asensio remains hopeful of extending his stay at the club.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on March 13, 2023:

Real Madrid step up efforts to sign Jude Bellingham

Jude Bellingham is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid have accelerated their efforts to secure the signature of Jude Bellingham, according to AS.

The Borussia Dortmund midfielder is the numero uno target for Los Blancos ahead of the summer, and the club are working diligently to win the race for his services. The Spanish giants have already sent representatives to Dortmund to establish a cordial relationship with the player’s camp.

There’s a heavy rush for the player’s signature ahead of the summer, and Real Madrid are aware they have to move early to win the race. The reigning La Liga champions sat with the 19-year-old to help dispel any doubts he might harbour regarding the club. Los Blancos also wanted to give the Englishman an insight into life at the club and how a move would benefit his career.

The Spanish side have already tasted success with a similar approach for the likes of Aurelien Tchouameni, Vinicius Junior, Federico Valverde and Rodrygo Goes, among others. They are hoping it would also work for Bellingham.

Marco Asensio still hopeful of extension

Marco Asensio wants to extend his stay at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Marco Asensio is hoping he will receive an offer of extension from Real Madrid soon, according to AS via Madrid Universal. The Spaniard’s contract with Los Blancos runs out at the end of the season, but he's yet to be offered a new deal. The 27-year-old has been in and out of the team this season but has taken his chances well recently.

Asensio is aware that he's no longer a first choice under Carlo Ancelotti. However, the player is confident that he has enough time to win over the club hierarchy. The La Liga giants are yet to begin work on contracts for players whose deals expire at the end of the campaign.

Karim Benzema, Luka Modric and Toni Kroos are priorities for Real Madrid, but the club are also willing to keep hold of Asensio. The Spaniard has seven goals and five assists in 32 games across competitions this season for Los Blancos.

Eden Hazard announces retirement from International football

Eden Hazard has failed to live up to expectations at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Eden Hazard has said that he has played his last game for the Belgian national team.

The 32-year-old is one of his nation’s most famous faces but has largely been a shadow of his former self in the last few years. Hazard has struggled for form and fitness since joining Real Madrid in 2019 and is now a peripheral figure at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Hazard was a part of the Red Devils team that failed to qualify for the knockouts at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The former Chelsea man was off-colour in Qatar as well and has now called time on his international career.

Speaking to RTBF, as cited by Marca, Hazard said that he couldn’t see himself struggling with Los Blancos yet keeping his place in the Belgium team.

"I couldn't see myself not playing for Real Madrid and then getting to the national team and playing. I'm not coming back. I'm 100 percent sure. I don't see myself doing that, and it's never been in my head,” said Hazard.

Hazard said that he got a call from the King of Belgium, but he simply wants to retire and give more time to his family.

“King Philippe called me, but what we talked about stays between us. In football you should never say never, but I have many other things to do. For example, I want to spend more time with my children, with my family. I don't see myself backing down on my decision on a whim. I started to think about it after the Euros. At that time, I had worked a lot. I got injured. I couldn't play against Italy,” said Hazard.

He continued:

“Toni Kroos retired from the German national team two years ago and told me that when other players are with the national team, he can enjoy his time with his children.”

Hazard has registered just seven appearances across competitions for Real Madrid this season, scoring one goal.

