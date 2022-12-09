Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos suffer Jude Bellingham blow; club unlikely to target Richarlison, and more - December 8, 2022

Real Madrid will look to upgrade their squad this January. Carlo Ancelotti's wards are second in La Liga, two points behind their arch-rivals Barcelona.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos have suffered a blow in their pursuit of Jude Bellingham. Elsewhere, journalist Ale Moreno reckons the La Liga giants are unlikely to target Richarlison.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on December 8, 2022:

Real Madrid suffer Jude Bellingham blow

Jude Bellingham is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid have suffered a blow in their pursuit of Jude Bellingham. According to journalist Christian Falk via Madrid Universal, the Borussia Dortmund midfielder is very close to joining Liverpool.

The Englishman has been on the radar of top clubs around Europe after a series of assured outings with the Bundesliga giants.

Christian Falk @cfbayern the Management of Jude Bellingham informed Real Madrid that Liverpool actually is leading the race for a Transfer of Bellingham this summer @SPORTBILD TRUEthe Management of Jude Bellingham informed Real Madrid that Liverpool actually is leading the race for a Transfer of Bellingham this summer @LFC TRUE✅ the Management of Jude Bellingham informed Real Madrid that Liverpool actually is leading the race for a Transfer of Bellingham this summer @LFC @SPORTBILD

Bellingham has registered nine goals and three assists in 22 appearances for Dortmund across competitions this season.

Los Blancos are eager to take him to the Santiago Bernabeu, as they believe he could be the final jigsaw of their midfield puzzle. With Toni Kroos and Luka Modric no longer young, the La Liga giants want to lay down succession plans for the future.

Bellingham has been identified as the perfect candidate to usher in a new era alongside the likes of Eduardo Camavinga, Aurelien Tchouameni and Federico Valverde. However, the Reds have apparently stolen a march on Real Madrid in the race for the 19-year-old's signature. The Englishman reportedly prefers a move to Anfield over the Santiago Bernabeu, which would be a huge setback for Los Blancos.

Los Blancos unlikely to target Richarlison, says Ale Moreno

Richarlison has enjoyed a fruitful 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign.

Real Madrid are unlikely to target Richarlison as a replacement for Karim Benzema, according to Ale Moreno.

The Brazilian has earned rave reviews with his performances at the ongoinf 2022 FIFA World Cup. He has registered three goals in four appearances for the Selecao, helping them reach the quarterfinals.

Richarlison Andrade @richarlison97 🤝 I know how hard you fought to be here and that's why you're a hero to your people @Sonny7 I know how hard you fought to be here and that's why you're a hero to your people @Sonny7! 🇧🇷🤝🇰🇷 https://t.co/tqBA8D6FZC

Richarlison's impressive rise has ignited talks of a reunion with his former manager Carlo Ancelotti at the Santiago Bernabeu.

With Benzema at the fag end of his career and struggling with injuries, the Brazilian has been touted as a possible replacement. However, speaking to ESPN, Moreno said that Los Blancos are searching for a different profile of players at the moment.

"No (Richarlison will not move to Real Madrid). I think Real Madrid are in the market for something else. Richarlison has been great for Brazil, and he has been really productive. He works perfectly within this group. I think Real Madrid will be looking for a different profile of player,” said Moreno.

Richarlison has scored two goals and recorded three assists in 15 games for Tottenham Hotspur this season.

Goncalo Ramos could succeed Karim Benzema at Santiago Bernabeu, says Luca Bendoni

Goncalo Ramos has taken the 2022 FIFA World Cup by storm.

Goncalo Ramos could fill Karim Benzema's boots at Real Madrid, according to the Portuguese's former manager Luca Bendoni.

Ramos has become an overnight sensation thanks to his brilliant debut with his national team at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The 21-year-old was selected ahead of captain Cristiano Ronaldo to lead the line against Switzerland and enjoyed a rousing World Cup debut.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave Goncalo Ramos’ game by numbers vs. Switzerland:



25 touches

5 shots on target

3 aerial duels won

3 goals

2 key passes

1 assist



His FIRST start at a World Cup. 🤯 Goncalo Ramos’ game by numbers vs. Switzerland:25 touches5 shots on target3 aerial duels won3 goals2 key passes1 assistHis FIRST start at a World Cup. 🤯 https://t.co/AgydBXNsCP

Ramos responded by scoring the first hat-trick of the tournament, helping his team win 6-1 to reach the quarterfinals. Speaking after the game, Bendoni tipped the Portuguese to eventually replace Benzema at the Santiago Bernabeu.

"It is precisely at Real Madrid that I would see Ramos well: for me, he is the perfect deputy for Benzema, with a view to a future passing on of the baton," said Bendoni.

Ramos has appeared 21 times for Benfica this season, scoring 14 goals and setting up six more.

