Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos suffer setback in pursuit of Real Sociedad forward, Rodrygo opens up on preparations for new season, and more - July 19, 2022

Real Madrid are working to streamline their squad ahead of the new season. The La Liga giants have already roped in Antonio Rudiger and Aurelien Tchouameni this summer, while Gareth Bale has left the club.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos have suffered a setback in their pursuit of a Real Sociedad forward. Elsewhere, Rodrygo Goes has opened up on preparations for the new season.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Real Madrid transfer news from July 19, 2022.

Real Madrid suffer setback in pursuit of Alexander Isak

Alexander Isak is likely to stay at the Reale Arena beyond the summer

Real Madrid have suffered a blow in their pursuit of Alexander Isak. According to Fichajes via The Hard Tackle, the Swedish striker will stay at Real Sociedad beyond the summer.

The La Liga giants are monitoring the 22-year-old with interest as they look for a possible successor for Karim Benzema.

Ekrem KONUR @Ekremkonur Real Madrid have added Sociedad's 22-year-old striker Alexander Isak to their short transfer list. #HalaMadrid Real Madrid have added Sociedad's 22-year-old striker Alexander Isak to their short transfer list. 🚨Real Madrid have added Sociedad's 22-year-old striker Alexander Isak to their short transfer list.⚪#HalaMadrid https://t.co/NxRTGhk9ul

The Frenchman has been in glorious form of late but is already in the twilight of his career. Los Blancos were hoping to bring in Isak to eventually fill Benzema's boots.

However, Real Sociedad's refusal to budge from their €60 million valuation of the Swede makes a move next to impossible this summer.

Rodrygo opens up on preparations for new season

Rodrygo is preparing for the upcoming season

Rodrygo has opened up on Real Madrid's preparations for the new season. The La Liga giants are set to fly out to the US this week for their pre-season.

Speaking to the club's TV channel, the Brazilian revealed that the squad is working hard to improve themselves.

"It's been a difficult nine days. We’re working hard, to be honest we’re doing very well. We’re getting better every day, we are physically improving and mentally too, which is the most important thing. We’re going to carry on like this, we’re having a very good pre-season," said Rodrygo."

He added:

"These training sessions are the most important because we put in the hard work that we can’t do during the season. Afterwards we have a lot of matches and don’t have much time to train. That's why it's important to train hard these days, to be ready and to last the whole season. "

Rodrygo also revealed the team's daily workout schedule.

"We eat after training and get some sleep. We then go to a bit of recovery work with the physios and then train again. We try to go to sleep early because the next day we have to train again. It’s what I do and I think almost everyone does the same."

The Brazilian went on to express satisfaction at his performances at the tail-end of last season.

"I'm very happy with last season, mainly how it ended. I felt very good, I've played a lot of games, scored goals and provided assists. I showed the football I'm capable of and I hope to do the same this season."

Los Blancos interested in Brazilian prodigy

Real Madrid are interested in Botafogo starlet Matheus Nascimento, according to club owner John Textor. The Brazilian is the next big thing to come out of South America and is attracting attention from clubs around the globe.

Speaking recently, Textor hinted that Los Blancos are already in touch with the player's father.

"Real Madrid's interest in Matheus Nascimento? As far as I know, the player's father has spoken with at least 12 teams. We want a quick solution for his future and if we can’t sign him to a long contract, I prefer to sell him soon."

Paul Merson predicts the top 4 of the Premier League next season! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far