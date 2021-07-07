Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos superstar to retire from club football next year; Carlo Ancelotti wants Everton ace at Santiago Bernabeu, and more - 7th July 2021

Real Madrid remain focused on upgrading their attack this summer as they strive to regain the La Liga title next season.

Carlos Ancelotti is expected to pay special attention to the league, having failed to win it in his previous attempt. However, the Italian is aware that the Champions League is the holy grail for Los Blancos and will be planning to fight for that trophy as well.

Real Madrid are already monitoring various targets to add an edge to their frontline. Los Blancos also want to add reinforcements to their midfield to ensure they have enough quality to compete on all fronts.

On that note, let’s take a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on 7 July 2021.

Gareth Bale to retire from club football next year

Gareth Bale

Gareth Bale is reportedly planning to retire from club football at the end of the 2021-22 season, according to Marca via Mirror. However, the Real Madrid star will continue to play for Wales, hoping to represent his country if they manage to qualify for the Qatar World Cup.

Bale spent the 2020-21 campaign on loan at Tottenham Hotspur and registered 16 goals from 34 appearances for the Premier League team.

Reports suggest Gareth Bale will retire from club football next summer... — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) July 7, 2021

The Welshman plans to see out the one year remaining on his current contract before calling time on his club career next summer. Bale has informed his friends and associates that he does not intend to join another club after leaving Real Madrid and will focus on his country instead.

The Welshman is currently on holiday after participating in Euro 2020 but is expected to meet up with Carlo Ancelotti when he returns to the Santiago Bernabeu. The duo has worked together before, and Bale has played some of his best football under the Italian.

Carlo Ancelotti wants Richarlison at Real Madrid

Richarlison

Carlo Ancelotti has spoken to Richarlison about joining him at Real Madrid, according to AS via Goal.

The Brazilian is currently with his national team at Copa America 2021 and is the latest name to be linked with Los Blancos. Ancelotti is eager for a reunion with his former player at the Santiago Bernabeu and has informed the Brazilian of his desire.

ℹ️ Carlo Ancelotti is interested in bringing Everton's Richarlison to Real Madrid, @goal can confirm. 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/RQgup2ObAR — Infinite Madrid (@InfiniteMadrid) July 7, 2021

Richarlison was a pivotal part of Ancelotti’s team at Everton, and the Italian believes the player could add value to his current crop of forwards at Rel Madrid. However, the Brazilian’s deal with Everton expires in 2024, so Real Madrid might have a job on their hands to secure his signature.

Real Madrid planning talks with Miralem Pjanic

Miralem Pjanic

Real Madrid are contemplating a move for Miralem Pjanic, according to The Hard Tackle via El Gol Digital. Barcelona are eager to offload him this summer, and Los Blancos are preparing to hold talks with the Bosnian. Pjanic moved to Camp Nou last summer from Juventus but failed to live up to expectations.

Real Madrid are looking to make additions to their midfield and believe the Bosnian could be a hit at the Santiago Bernabeu. The player is apparently open to a move to Los Blancos, but that could cost around €20 million.

