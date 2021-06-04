Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup:  Los Blancos to target Bundesliga superstar if Mbappe deal fails, club locked in battle for Italian midfielder and more - 4 June 2021

Real Madrid kick-started their preparations for next season by tying down Lucas Vazquez to a new deal. Los Blancos had earlier extended Luca Modric’s stay at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Croatian featured 48 times for the La Liga giants across all competitions in the 2020-21 campaign. This was his third-highest tally in a season during his nine-year association with the club. Modric is set to turn 36 in September, so Real Madrid might have to utilize the Croatian carefully next season.

New manager Carlo Ancelotti will be hoping he can revive the lost form of players like Eden Hazard, Isco and Gareth Bale. The Italian will also have to decide the future of a few youngsters who are set to return to the club from their respective loan spells.

On that note, let’s take a look at the top transfer stories from Real Madrid from 4 June 2021.

Real Madrid to target Bundesliga superstar if Mbappe deal fails

Real Madrid will target Erling Haaland if they fail to secure Kylian Mbappe this summer, according to reports. The Borussia Dortmund striker has been on the club’s radar for a long time and could be available for €75 next summer.

Haaland has 41 goals in the same number of appearances for the Bundesliga side in the 2020-21 season. He is among the best young players in the world at the moment.

Los Blancos have made Mbappe their number one target this summer as the club aim to get back to the top under Ancelotti. However, if Real Madrid fail to convince Paris Saint-Germain to sell the Frenchman, they will target Haaland instead.

Los Blancos locked in battle for Italian midfielder

Real Madrid are locked in battle with a host of European giants for the services of Sassuolo midfielder Manuel Locatelli, according to The Hard Tackle via Transfer Market Web.

Apart from the La Liga giants, the 23-year-old is also being tracked by Chelsea, Juventus, Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain. Locatelli has been a constant presence in the Neroverdi's starting eleven since moving to the club from AC Milan in 2018.

Real Madrid sees him as the ideal backup for Casemiro. However, Locatelli can also play the box-to-box role, which means he could cover for Modric and Toni Kroos as well.

Real Madrid striker wanted by former club

Eintracht Frankfurt are eager to sign former player Luka Jovic this summer, according to reports. The Real Madrid striker spent the second half of the season with the Bundesliga side after failing to break into the first team at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Los Blancos could be ready to let him leave, however, Frankfurt’s failure to secure Champions League football could be a deal-breaker for the player. Even if a move does materialize, Real Madrid are unlikely to recuperate the €60m they paid the Bundesliga side to secure his services in 2019.

