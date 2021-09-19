Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos target disagrees with agent over next move, Gareth Bale set for a length spell on the sidelines, and more - 19th September 2021

Real Madrid face Valencia in a top-of-the-table clash on Sunday. Los Blancos are buzzing after their stellar start to the season but will face a stern test against a Valencia side who are also undefeated in the league so far.

A Real Madrid target is in disagreement with his agent over his next destination. Los Blancos have been dealt a blow with Gareth Bale set to be sidelined for around eight weeks with an injury.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from 19 September 2021.

Erling Haaland disagrees with agent over next move

Erling Haaland prefers a move to Real Madrid over Barcelona

Real Madrid target Erling Haaland and his agent Mino Raiola are currently in disagreement over the Norwegian's next destination, according to The Express. The Borussia Dortmund striker is expected to leave the Bundesliga club next summer on a cut-price deal. Top clubs around Europe are vying for his services and Los Blancos are hoping to win that race.

The La Liga giants are planning to assemble a star-studded lineup next season. Real Madrid have Haaland on their wish list and it now appears that the player also has his heart set on a move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

According to the report, the Norwegian wants to join Los Blancos next summer. However, his agent prefers a move to the Camp Nou.

Bolarinwa Olajide @iambolar Erling Haaland has clashed with agent Mino Raiola over his next transfer, with reports in Spain claiming the Borussia Dortmund striker wants to join Real Madrid while Raiola wants him to join Barcelona. Erling Haaland has clashed with agent Mino Raiola over his next transfer, with reports in Spain claiming the Borussia Dortmund striker wants to join Real Madrid while Raiola wants him to join Barcelona.

Mino Raiola wants Haaland to join Barcelona and become the heir to Lionel Messi. It is not clear whether the Catalans can afford the move. However, Blaugrana might not have the opportunity to secure the services of the Norwegian, because he prefers a move to Real Madrid instead.

Gareth Bale set for a length spell on the sidelines

Gareth Bale could miss up to 12 games due to injury

Real Madrid have been dealt a fresh injury blow. Gareth Bale has been ruled out for eight weeks, AS reports. The Welshman suffered a hamstring injury last weekend and has since been missing in action for Los Blancos. Scans have now revealed he is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Bale has endured an injury-ravaged period since joining Real Madrid in 2013 and the current knock is the Welshman's 24th injury during his time in Spain. Bale is likely to miss around 12 games for Los Blancos and is not expected to be back until the start of November.

Carlo Ancelotti sheds light on Real Madrid star's injury woes

Eden Hazard is not a 100% fit yet

Carlo Ancelotti has revealed Eden Hazard is nursing a minor knee issue. The Italian has also claimed it is hard for the Belgian to play consecutive games for Real Madrid due to his injury history.

"He didn't play in the last match as he had a minor knee issue, one that also bothered him in [Friday's] training session. We'll see with Hazard, but he has improved in general," said Ancelotti.

Also Read

"Yet, we must to be careful with him because of past injuries. To play him in two matches in a row could be difficult. He's not yet at the level we all want, but we're all confident that he'll get back to his best," said Ancelotti.

Hazard Xtra. @HazardXtra 🎙 | Carlo Ancelotti: "Hazard didn't play because of a little knee discomfort, he also had discomfort yesterday, he trained and will train today. We will see what happens.” 🎙 | Carlo Ancelotti: "Hazard didn't play because of a little knee discomfort, he also had discomfort yesterday, he trained and will train today. We will see what happens.” https://t.co/QcmImjurN6

Edited by Parimal Dagdee