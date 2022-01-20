Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos turn down €60 million offer for star midfielder; club not planning to sign Borussia Monchengladbach star in January, and more - 20 January 2022

Real Madrid face Elche in a Round 16 tie in the Copa del Rey on Thursday. The La Liga leaders will be eager to book their berth in the quarter-finals of the tournament.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid have turned down a €60 million offer from Manchester United for Federico Valverde. Elsewhere, Los Blancos have no intention to sign a Borussia Monchengladbach defender this month.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on 20th January 2022.

Real Madrid have turned down a €60 million offer from Manchester United for Federico Valverde, according to The Hard Tackle via El Nacional. The Red Devils are eager to bolster their midfield this year, and Valverde has popped up on their radar.

The 23-year-old has developed into a superb talent since joining Los Blancos in 2016. Despite his struggles to cement his place in the starting eleven, Valverde remains a key figure in Carlo Ancelotti's squad. His emergence has helped him earn admiration from quite a few clubs around Europe, including Manchester United.

The Red Devils are planning for a future without Paul Pogba. The Frenchman is in the final year of his contract with the Premier League giants, and wants to leave this summer. Manchester United have identified Valverde as his replacement.

The Red Devils are so impressed with the Uruguayan that they have submitted a €60 million offer to prise him away from the Santiago Bernabeu. Real Madrid president Florentino Perez was ready to consider the offer. However, he turned it down under pressure from Ancelotti who considers the player a vital part of his plans.

Valverde is tipped to have a great future at the Bernabeu. As such, Los Blancos are unlikely to entertain any offers for him.

Real Madrid are not looking to sign Matthias Ginter this month, according to The Hard Tackle via Defensa Central.

The German defender has been an omnipresent at the back for Borussia Monchengladbach. His current deal expires this summer, and he is unwilling to sign an extension. Monchengladbach are desperate to cash in on him this month, and have offered the 28-year-old player to Los Blancos.

However, the La Liga giants are not looking to move for a defender this month. Real Madrid are expected to bolster their backline this year, but they want to wait till the summer when most of their primary targets will be available.

Paul Pogba has informed Manchester United that he wants to join Real Madrid, according to Marca. The Frenchman's current contract expires at the end of the season, and he doesn't want to extend his stay. The 28-year-old wants to see out the remainder of his contract and join Los Blancos in the summer.

The Red Devils were previously eager to tie Pogba down to a new deal. However, he has already informed the club of his intention to leave. The Premier League giants could now allow him to leave for free this summer.

