Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos turn down €90 million offer for Federico Valverde; Carlo Ancelotti will not sign replacement if Marco Asensio leaves, and more - August 27, 2022

Real Madrid will face Espanyol at the Cornella-El Prat on Sunday in La Liga. Los Blancos have won all three games in the league so far, scoring six goals and conceding just one.

Meanwhile, the La Liga giants have turned down a €90 million offer for Federico Valverde this summer. Elsewhere, manager Carlo Ancelotti has revealed that the club will not sign a replacement if Marco Asensio leaves.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on August 27, 2022:

Real Madrid turn down €90 million offer for Federico Valverde

Federico Valverde is generating attention from clubs around Europe.

Real Madrid have turned down a €90 million offer for Federico Valverde, according to 90 Min. The Uruguayan is highly rated at the Santiago Bernabeu and is tipped to become a mainstay in midfield in the coming years. His steady rise to prominence has caught the attention of clubs around Europe.

An unnamed Premier League club reportedly submitted a colossal offer for Valverde. However, Los Blancos were quick to turn that down, as they are not interested in offloading the Uruguayan. Valverde is a vital cog in Ancelotti’s plans, so prising him away from the club won't be easy.

Carlo Ancelotti will not sign replacement if Marco Asensio leaves

Marco Asensio is likely to leave the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

Carlo Ancelotti says Real Madrid will not sign a replacement for Marco Asensio if the player leaves this summer. The Spanish midfielder has been heavily linked with a departure from the Santiago Bernabeu but has failed to secure a move away from the club.

Speaking to the press, as relayed by AS, Ancelotti said that Asensio will continue to be an important member of the squad if he stays at the club.

“There is nothing new with regards to his situation. He is evaluating his situation, and we are waiting. On September 2, if he is still here, he will be an important player in our squad. I’d be delighted because he contributes a lot. But if Marco leaves, we are not going to sign anyone because we don’t need them,” said Ancelotti.

Ancelotti also added that Dani Ceballos will stay at the Santiago Bernabeu beyond the summer.

“Dani is going to stay; there is no doubt. He wants to stay, and we are delighted. He hasn’t played much yet, but next week, we have three games, and he will have more minutes because he deserves it,” said Ancelotti.

The La Liga giants are working to make more changes to their squad before the transfer window closes in the next few days.

Luka Modric opens up on a decade at Santiago Bernabeu

Luka Modric has shown no signs of slowing down.

Luka Modric has revealed that signing for Real Madrid was one of the best decisions of his career. The Croatian arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu from Tottenham Hotspur in 2012, and the rest, as they say, is history.

Speaking to AS, the 36-year-old said that he now begins every season like his first at Los Blancos.

“Signing for Real Madrid has been one of the best decisions of my life. Playing here is a dream I don’t want to wake up from yet. It has been ten seasons here, but I start each one as if it were the first. This year, we have already won four titles, and we have many challenges ahead of us. I feel the love of Real Madrid every day. That’s why I try to return it out on the field. The Bernabeu is very special to me,” said Modric.

Modric has played a crucial role in the club’s recent success. He has played nearly 450 games across competitions, contributing 32 goals and 71 assists, and winning 21 titles. He won the Ballon d'Or in 2018 and the BEST and the UEFA Player of the Year awards that year.

