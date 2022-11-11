Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos unlikely to make January signings; Aurelien Tchouameni talks about Ballon d'Or dream, and more - November 11, 2022

Real Madrid secured a hard-fought 2-1 win over Cadiz in midweek in La Liga at the Santiago Bernabeu. Goals from Eder Militao and Toni Kroos helped Carlo Ancelotti's team move within two points of leaders Barcelona.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are unlikely to make any signings in January. Elsewhere, Aurelien Tchouameni has spoken about his Ballon d'Or dream.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on November 11, 2022:

Real Madrid unlikely to make January signings

Real Madrid are unlikely to be active this winter, according to Diario AS via Madrid Universal.

The La Liga giants were tipped to dive for a striker this January after their defeat to Rayo Vallecano earlier this week. With the continued absence of Karim Benzema hurting the team, recent reports suggest that Ancelotti wants to bring in a new No. 9.

However, the club hierarchy are not discussing any new signings ahead of the winter. The Italian manager has time and again reiterated his satisfaction with the players at hand. Ancelotti is not looking to bring in reinforcements in the middle of the season and is likely to probe for solutions next summer.

Aurelien Tchouameni talks about Ballon d'Or dreams

Aurelien Tchouameni has hit the ground running at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Aurelien Tchouameni has said that he dreams of being on the shortlist for the Ballon d'Or.

The Frenchman joined Real Madrid this summer and has taken to the Santiago Bernabeu like a fish to water. He has emerged as a mainstay in midfield, helping Los Blancos register a strong start to the season.

Speaking to L'Equipe, as cited by Marca, Tchouameni said it was his destiny to join the La Liga giants.

"In my head, I am made for this. This is my destiny. That means I've worked hard, that I've made sure I got here. Now that I'm here, what do I do? I have to earn my starting spot, I have to perform well, I have to win titles. So, I'm not here to watch," said Tchouameni.

The Frenchman also spoke highly of Luka Modric and said he might not have played as much had Casemiro not left for Manchester United.

"I can tell you that taking the ball away from Luka's feet is very difficult. When you manage to take it away from a guy like that, you can take it away from anyone. If Case was still here, I wouldn't play so much. Anyway, in Madrid, if you're not good, you don't play. So if I'm playing a lot of games, it means things are going well," said Tchouameni.

The 22-year-old also said that he hopes to win the Ballon d'Or.

"Yes, I have a challenge with my father about that (getting into the Ballon d'Or shortlist). It's up to me to achieve it as soon as possible. When Karim brought his Ballon d'Or to celebrate, in my head, I said to myself: 'The Bernabeu has seen a lot of Ballon d'Ors'," said Tchouameni.

Tchouameni has played 18 games across competitions for Real Madrid this season.

Fali critical of Vinicius Junior

Vinicius Junior has received recent criticism for his attitude on the pitch during games.

Cadiz defender Fali slammed Vinicius Junior for his on-pitch behaviour during Thursday’s game. The two players clashed after Fali appeared to elbow Rodrygo Goes, and Vinicius arrived to defend his Real Madrid teammate.

Speaking after the game, Fali said that he immediately apologized to Rodrygo, but Vinicius insulted him on the pitch.

"I gave him a little challenge, but it’s not to hurt Rodrygo. It’s not an elbow. With the image stopped, it seems more than it is. I apologised quickly. There are players who are victims on the field. Vinicius told us that we were a Second-tier club. In football, we say many things to each other, but there are limits that cannot be exceeded," said Fali.

Fali added that Los Blancos must control the attitude of certain players.

"Just as I say about Rodrygo that he is a good boy, I am not going to say anything about Vinícius. I prefer not to say anything. A club like Real Madrid must control certain attitudes. We have to respect a little more because we are teammates," said Fali.

Vinicius has scored ten times in 21 appearances this season across competitions.

