Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos have a verbal agreement in place for Erling Haaland; Liverpool plotting January move for Spanish star, and more - 9th September 2021

Real Madrid added David Alaba and Eduardo Camavinga to their roster this summer while allowing Sergio Ramos, Raphael Varane and Martin Odegaard to depart. Carlo Ancelotti is ready to make the most of the squad at his disposal, and has expressed confidence in his team.

The La Liga giants reportedly have a verbal agreement in place for Erling Haaland next summer. Liverpool are interested in a Los Blancos forward, and want to sign him in January.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on 9th September 2021.

Real Madrid have verbal agreement in place for Erling Haaland

Real Madrid have a verbal agreement in place with Borussia Dortmund for the transfer of Erling Haaland in the summer of 2022, according to The Express via Diario Madridista.

The Norwegian is one of the hottest strikers in the world at the moment, and features prominently in Los Blancos’ wish list. Haaland is also wanted by top clubs around Europe, and is likely to ignite a bidding war for his signature next summer.

Erling Haaland is expected to be available for a cut-price deal in a year. Manchester United, Liverpool, Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are all preparing to secure his services. However, it appears Real Madrid have stolen a march on their rivals.

The Premier League clubs as well as PSG attempted to sign the player this summer. But their advances were rejected by both Dortmund as well as Haaland. Los Blancos also enquired about the Norwegian, but swiftly ended their pursuit after being informed that he was not for sale this summer.

🚨 | Christian Vieri, beIN Sports: “I have been told that Haaland will go to Real Madrid 100%. That's what they tell me, but I don't know if it's true.” — RMadridHome (@RMadridHome) September 9, 2021

This approach from the La Liga giants apparently won over the Bundesliga side. That could help Real Madrid beat the competition for Haaland’s signature next summer. Los Blancos also have the Norwegian’s verbal assurance that he will move to the Santiago Bernabeu next year.

Liverpool plotting January move for Marco Asensio

Liverpool are interested in Marco Asensio, according to Anfield Watch via Fichajes. The Reds are planning to raid Real Madrid for the Spaniard in January.

The Premier League giants are willing to pay €30 million for the player’s services. Asensio was linked with a move away from the Santiago Bernabeu this summer, but opted to stay with the Los Blancos for the foreseeable future.

Real Madrid midfielder Marco Asensio has reportedly emerged as a potential transfer target for Liverpool.

(Todofichajes) — RumorsTransfersNews24/7 📰 (@rumorstransfers) September 7, 2021

However, he is now ready to face a new challenge, and could consider a move away from Real Madrid. The La Liga giants are also willing to offload him for the right offer.

Real Madrid ready to rival Barcelona for German prodigy

Karim Adeyemi could ignite a bidding war between Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Real Madrid are ready to battle Barcelona for the services of Red Bull Salzburg teenager Karim Adeyemi, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes.

The 19-year-old has developed into a prolific striker since joining Salzburg in 2018, and has been on song this season. Adeyemi has registered seven goals and one assist from nine appearances so far, drawing the attention of Los Blancos.

The Blaugrana have been monitoring the German for some time, and now Real Madrid have entered the fray. The teenager could be an option for Los Blancos if they fail in their pursuit of Erling Haaland.

