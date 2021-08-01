Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos want Italian defender included in Isco deal, Carlo Ancelotti wants Brazilian ace to stay, and more - 1st August 2021

Real Madrid will have to rebuild their defense this summer after losing both Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane. Carlo Ancelotti does have the likes of David Alaba, Nacho, Eder Militao and Jesus Vallejo in his squad, but the Italian might want a helping hand from the transfer market.

Los Blancos are expected to fight for the La Liga trophy in the upcoming season after a disappointing 2020/21 campaign. Real Madrid are looking to add more steel to their backline before the end of August. Ancelotti will also have to decide on who stays at the Santiago Bernabeu and who leaves this summer.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from 1 August 2021.

Real Madrid want Italian defender included in Isco deal

Alessio Romagnoli

Real Madrid want AC Milan to include Alessio Romagnoli in the deal for Isco, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes. The Rossoneri are eager to complete a move for the Spanish midfielder this summer. The Serie A giants believe Isco can be a like-for-like replacement for Hakan Calhanoglu and have already offered Los Blancos €18m for his services.

The Spaniard has struggled for form in recent times and has dropped down the pecking order at the Santiago Bernabeu. Isco has failed to live up to expectations and is simply a squad player at the club right now.

🚨 | According to the latest from @fichajesnet, Isco will NOT continue at Real Madrid into the new season and several top teams have him in their sights. The report actually lists four clubs as being interested, namely AC Milan, Juventus, Everton & Liverpool. 🇪🇸 @SempreMilanCom — Blancos Central (@BlancosCentral) July 26, 2021

Real Madrid, as such, are planning to offload the Spaniard. However, Los Blancos are not satisfied with Rossoneri’s offer for Isco and have asked for Romagnoli to be included in their proposal.

The Italian defender’s current deal expires in 12 months and he has been linked with a move away from the San Siro. Real Madrid are hoping to kill two birds with one stone by offloading a fringe player and securing a much-needed defender this summer.

Carlo Ancelotti wants Brazilian ace to stay

Vinicius Junior

Carlo Ancelotti wants Vinicius Junior to stay at Real Madrid next season, according to The Real Champs. Los Blancos are preparing for a mass exodus this summer to fund a move for Kylian Mbappe.

However, the La Liga giants do have a no-sale list that includes players like Luka Modric, Karim Benzema, Toni Kroos and Federico Valverde to name a few. Ancelotti has now requested Vinicius Junior be added to that list.

The Brazilian has not lived up to the billing since joining Real Madrid, but the Italian believes he could be a crucial player for the club next season.

Premier League trio interested in Real Madrid star

Marco Asensio

Marco Asensio is wanted by Leicester City, Leeds United and Everton, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes. Real Madrid are ready to entertain offers for the Spaniard, who has struggled with injuries and lack of form in recent seasons. Asensio was tipped to be the next big thing in European football when he joined Los Blancos in 2015.

FT Extra-Time: 🇪🇸 Spain 5-2 Ivory Coast 🇨🇮



Marco Asensio played 67 minutes, Jesus Vallejo played 110 minutes.



Spain are through to the semi-final.#Olympics #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/9NyBv5hm4F — Infinite Madrid (@InfiniteMadrid) July 31, 2021

However, the Spaniard is now a shadow of the player who showed great promise in his initial days. Real Madrid are planning to cash in on the 25-year-old this summer, with two years remaining on his current deal.

Edited by Diptanil Roy