Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos want Jeremie Frimpong, Liverpool offer €150m for Federico Valverde, and more - April 11, 2024

Real Madrid will shift focus back to La Liga after the pulsating 3-3 draw against Manchester City in the Champions League on Tuesday. Carlo Ancelotti's team next face Mallorca at the Estadi Mallorca Son Moix on Saturday, April 13.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos have set their sights on Jeremie Frimpong. Elsewhere, Liverpool are ready to break the bank for Federico Valverde.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from April 11, 2024.

Real Madrid want Jeremie Frimpong

Jeremie Frimpong has admirers at Santiago Bernabeu

Real Madrid have entered the race to sign Jeremie Frimpong this summer, according to Sport Bild. The Dutch right-back has gone from strength to strength with Bayer Leverkusen in recent times and has been in red-hot form this season. Frimpong has appeared 36 times across competitions for the German giants, registering 12 goals and setting up 11 more.

The 23-year-old's efforts have turned heads at the Santiago Bernabeu, with Los Blancos looking for a new right-back this year. Dani Carvajal is in the final phase of his career and is expected to slow down soon. The La Liga giants want to lay down succession plans for the legendary Spaniard and believe Frimpong could be a worthy successor.

The Dutchman is under contract with the Bundesliga club until 2028, but has a €40m release clause in his contract. However, the player's suitors will have to exercise the option before June 14. Real Madrid will also face competition from Manchester United for the 23-year-old.

Liverpool offer €150m for Federico Valverde

Federico Valverde has turned heads at Anfield

Liverpool are willing to pay €150m to secure the services of Federico Valverde this summer, according to Fichajes.net. The Uruguayan midfielder has been a first team regular for Real Madrid over the years and has turned heads at Anfield. This season, Valverde has appeared 43 times across competitions, registering two goals and eight assists.

His future has been subject to speculation following the arrival of Jude Bellingham last summer. However, the 25-year-old has held his own at the Santiago Bernabeu so far and the Reds are convinced that he could transform their midfield. The Merseyside club are even willing to break the bank to get their man this year. However, Valverde remains a key figure for Los Blancos, who are unlikely to entertain any offers for the player. The Uruguayan is also happy at the club and has no desire to leave.

Luke Modric wanted in Turkey

Luka Modric's time at the Santiago Bernabeu could be coming to an end

Turkish side Eyupspor are planning to move for Luka Modric this summer, according to AS. The Croatian midfielder is in the final months of his contract with Real Madrid and hasn't signed a new deal yet. Modric has dropped down the pecking order this season at the Santiago Bernabeu and remains linked with an exit from the club.

The 38-year-old has registered 35 appearances across competitions for Los Blancos this campaign, only 17 of which have been starts. The player is frustrated by the situation and is apparently considering his options. Modric has admirers in Saudi Arabia, while Inter Miami have also been hot on his heels for a while. Former club Dinamo Zagreb are also openly pursuing the player and Eyupspor have now entered the fray. A stay with the La Liga giants cannot be ruled out either.