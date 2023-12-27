Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos want Mario Gila Fuentes, club offered chance to sign Reece James, and more - December 27, 2023

Real Madrid are leading the La Liga title race after 18 games this season. Carlo Ancelotti's team have won 14 games, drawn three, and lost just once in the league so far.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are interested in Mario Gila Fuentes. Elsewhere, the Spanish giants have been handed an opportunity to sign Reece James.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from December 27, 2023.

Real Madrid want Mario Gila Fuentes

Mario Gila Fuentes is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu

Real Madrid are interested in Lazio centre-back Mario Gila Fuentes, according to SER. The La Liga giants are scouting the market for a new defender following David Alaba's ACL injury.

The Austrian defender picked up the knock earlier this month and is unlikely to return to action this season. With Carlo Ancelotti's team fighting on multiple fronts and already missing Eder Militao with a similar injury, reinforcements are in order.

Gila rose through the ranks at the Santiago Bernabeu before leaving the club to join Lazio in 2022. He has since established himself as one of the key members of the senior squad this season. The Spanish defender has started in Lazio's last eight games across competitions and is wanted by Los Blancos.

Los Blancos offered chance to sign Reece James

Reece James is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu

Real Madrid have been offered the chance to sign Reece James. According to Defensa Central, Chelsea have proposed a swap deal involving the English full-back and Federico Valverde.

James rose through the ranks at Stamford Bridge and has established himself as one of the finest in his position in the world. His efforts have earned him admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu, where he's considered the ideal successor to Dani Carvajal.

While the Blues would like James to stay, they are reportedly willing to let him leave provided they receive Valverde in return. The Uruguayan midfielder has been very impressive for Los Blancos, registering one goal and three assists from 24 outings across competitions this season. The Premier League giants are pleased with his efforts and want to bring him to London.

Raphael Varane not in talks to return to the Santiago Bernabeu

Raphael Varane's future at Old Trafford is up in the air

Raphael Varane is not in talks to return to Real Madrid, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. The French defender's contract with Manchester United is set to expire at the end of this season and the one year extension hasn't yet been triggered by the Red Devils.

Los Blancos are in urgent need for defensive additions following the recent ACL injury to David Alaba. Varane - who left the club in 2021 to join the Red Devils - has reportedly emerged as an option.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano claimed that the La Liga giants are still having internal discussions about reinforcing the backline. He said:

"We’ve also heard many rumours about Raphael Varane, and in this case about a potential move to Real Madrid. As I told you, Madrid are still discussing internally about the possibility to bring in a new centre-back at some point. After the injury to David Alaba, we know that Carlo Ancelotti and people on the board are involved in the decision," wrote Romano.

Romano continued:

"What Real Madrid are doing is to explore the market at the moment, and from what I’ve heard, Raphael Varane is not in contact with them and neither have the club approached Manchester United at this stage. There is still a chance for the Frenchman to stay at United until the end of the season and then leave the club in the summer too. The situation remains open and it depends on the proposals Los Blancos receive."

Carlo Ancelotti is also without Eder Militao, who picked up an ACL injury at the beginning of the campaign.